ALPENA — Long road trip.
Relatively easy win and a good start to league play.
Cadillac swept Alpena 25-14, 25-11, 25-14 in a Big North Conference volleyball match Wednesday.
“I was happy with getting in, winning in three and getting out,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “We did a good job of pushing in the middle of each set to score points and create separation.
“It’s good to start the Big North 1-0.”
Cassie Jenema dished out 24 assists, six kills, six digs, five aces and a block while Makenzie Johns had nine kills, three assists, three digs, two aces and a block. Carissa Musta had 15 kills, five digs and three blocks while Reina McMahon had 10 digs, two kills and a block.
Chloe Lijewski had two digs, an ace and a kill while Adri Beydoun had two blocks, a kill and a dig. Ari Bryant had nine digs while Grace Zuback had two assists and a dig.
Cadillac (8-0-2 overall, 1-0 BNC) hosts Traverse City Central in a key early-season Big North match next Wednesday.
• Cadillac won the JV match 25-8, 25-21, 25-12. Kaylee Tweedale and Maddie Taylor paced the Vikings offensively while Myah Goetz led in aces and Carmen Gurden led in digs.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 10-25, 25-14, 25-23. Anna Joynt led the way in assists while Peyton Parrish led in aces. Kaydance Garland led in digs.
KENT CITY — Manton went 0-2 in a non-conference tri-match, falling to host Kent City 25-19, 25-21 and to Ionia 25-18, 26-24.
“Tonight was a struggle,” Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. “We should have been well-matched against these two teams but we had to try and overcome some unfortunate injuries and scramble to put together three solid touches.
“We never really found our rhythm. At the end of the night, we were grateful no one needed the ambulance that was called and we got a good lesson in playing through adversity.”
Manton (6-7 overall) hosts Hart on Sept. 7.
HARRISON — Manton took part in the Clare Invitational at Mid Michigan College Wednesday.
“We were looking for something different and Clare’s meet was just that along with racing some teams we don’t see during the regular season,” Manton coach Jeff Harding said. “There was four races, one for each grade level. Boys and girls for each grade level were combined into one race. The results speak for themselves. Our boys team ended with five of the six runners with career best performances. On the girls’ side, we had seven career bests and four season-best times.
“With so many personal bests it’s tough to single out individuals but Isaiah Morrow and Jack Wallender improved their times by about two minutes while Robert Dykhouse won the sophomore race.
“On the girls’ side, Hannah Merrymen took three minutes off her previous best while fellow freshman Brooklyn McNalley took off two minutes. Junior Kadence Wurm took off one minute and also earned her first varsity medal.”
Manton is at the Shepherd Invitational next Wednesday.
CADILLAC — Heritage Christian scored a 6-1 win over the Traverse City Bulldogs on Tuesday.
Sebastian Vrieze paced the Patriots with four goals while Elias Clark and Aiden Shepardson also scored.
Austin Shaffer, Lucas Husted, Sam Bigger and Elliott Bigger led the way defensively in front of keeper Seth Nichols.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.