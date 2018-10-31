BENZONIA — Call it taking care of business.
Cadillac did just that as it beat host Benzie Central 25-11, 25-12, 25-10 in an MHSAA Division 2 district contest on Tuesday.
The win sends the Vikings (30-17-1 overall) into Thursday's semifinals where they meet Big Rapids. Game time is 5 p.m. Ludington and Manistee follow that match.
"This was a good first-round match that everyone contributed to and that's always fun," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "We'll get back to work and get ready for Big Rapids."
Renee Brines paced Cadillac with 19 assists, four aces, three kills and two blocks while Brooke Kochanny had seven kills, three aces, two blocks and three digs.
Macy Brown had nine kills, six assists and five digs while Maggie Neiss had six kills, three aces and three digs. Abby Lowe had four digs, two kills and an ace while Chloe Comstock had six kills and four digs.
Lexi Johnson had two kills while Marne Fox three digs and Staci Beydoun added two digs. Makenna Bryant had two digs while Brooke Lorenz added a dig and an ace.
Forest Area ousted
LELAND — Forest Area saw its season come to an end with a 25-20, 25-13, 25-16 loss to Traverse City Christian in a Division 4 district at Leland.
"Our biggest problem all year is we couldn't finish," Forest Area coach Ron Stremlow said.
Miranda Korn had six digs and four assists while Lauren Lange had 15 digs and three kills. McKenzie Szymchack had four kills and two blocks while Lynzee Miller added eight digs and four assists.
The Warriors finish at 19-23-3 overall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.