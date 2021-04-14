CADILLAC — Thankfully, the bats didn't match the weather.
Cadillac pounded out 30 runs on 25 hits in sweeping Benzie Central 13-2 and 17-4 in a pair of non-conference softball games Tuesday at Lincoln Field.
"I am proud of how the girls came together as a team," Cadillac coach Dan Dahlquist said. "The girls ripped the cover off the ball with Ashlyn (Lundquist) leading the way for us on the mound and at the plate.
"The girls are meeting our expectations on how to compete and be successful as a team."
Ashlyn Lundquist got the win in the opener, allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out 10.
Lundquist helped herself at the plate with a home run, a triple and an RBI. Brooklyn Hoffert had two hits, including a double, and three RBIs, while Alana Hoffert had two hits, including a triple, and an RBI.
Marisa Wilde had two hits, including a double, and an RBI while Mady Smith had a hit and two RBIs; Emma Maury a hit and an RBI; Layke Sims a hit; and Mady Stange a hit and an RBI.
Brooklyn Hoffert got the win in game two, allowing four earned runs on six hits ad two walks while striking out three.
Alana Hoffert had two hits, including a triple, and five RBIs to lead the way at the plate. Sims had added three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs. Lundquist had three hits and an RBI; Smith three hits and an RBI; Maury two RBIs; Wilde a hit; Molly McKeever a hit and two RBIs; and Stella Balcom a hit.
Cadillac (2-2 overall) hosts Reed City on Thursday.
BASEBALL
Vikings fall, tie
CADILLAC — Benzie Central won the first game 9-1 and the second game ended in a 1-1 tie at Mills Field.
"We didn't play very well in game one," Cadillac coach Josh Lincoln said. "We need to play better defense and we need to be more aggressive at the plate.
"In game two, Cole (Jenema) was phenomenal and we did well at the plate, putting the ball in play. We've still got a lot of work to do."
Derek Satchell took the loss for Cadillac in the opener.
Fisher Moore, Jakin Metzger and Ethan Sharp had a hit apiece while Colin Hess drove in a run.
Jenema allowed one earned run on one hit and two walks while striking out eight in game two.
Satchell drove in the only run with a double while Kaleb McKinley also doubled. Keenan Suminski and Metzger also had a hit apiece.
Cadillac (1-0-1) hosts Reed City on Thursday.
