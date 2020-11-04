CADILLAC — That's one down.
Cadillac opened MHSAA Division 2 volleyball district play with a 25-15, 25-14, 25-18 win over Big Rapids Tuesday at home.
The win sends the Vikings (39-5 overall) into Thurday's title match against Manistee. The Chippewas received a bye through to the final after Benzie Central and Ludington had to withdraw due to COVID-19 positive cases on their teams.
For Cadillac, it's about getting about getting back into a rhythm after having a week off since the regular-season finale against McBain on Oct. 28.
"It's our first match in the tournament so we're kind of working a little bit of rust off," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "We hadn't played for a week.
"It's that first district match, too. You know if you lose, you're done. We're just excited to get that first win under our belts and that we're going to be in the final on Thursday."
The Vikings largely dominated the first two sets against Big Rapids before the Cardinals showed some big fight in the third set.
Big Rapids led 9-5 at one point before Cadillac straightened things out and finished the job.
"We did a good job in the first two sets of jumping out early and in the third set, we got behind and were kind of making some errors," Brines said. "(Big Rapids) was playing hard and they weren't going to give up.
"To our credit, we buckled down and got it done in the third set."
Macy Brown paced Cadillac wih 23 kills, three blocks, 16 digs and an ace while Renee Brines dished out 31 assists, 13 digs, three kills, a block and two aces.
Caliey Masserang had five kills, three blocks, three digs and three aces while Carissa Musta had two kills and three blocks. Julia Jezak had 10 digs and an ace while Layke Sims added two kills, three blocks and three digs.
Joslyn Seeley had five kills, a block and a dig while Angela Mo had eight digs. Mady Smith had a dig while Brooke Ellens added six digs and an ace.
The winner of Thursday's Cadillac-Manistee match advances to regional semifinal play Nov. 10 at Big Rapids High School against the winner of the Standish-Sterling district.
