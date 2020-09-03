PETOSKEY — Fast start.
Pretty easy win.
Cadillac got off to a strong start and beat Petoskey 25-10, 25-11, 25-20 in a Big North Conference volleyball contest Wednesday night.
"I was very pleased with our start tonight," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "We jumped out early and set the tone with all of our energy.
"That's good to see especially after a long bus ride. We wanted to get that win under our belts and in the win column."
Macy Brown paced the Vikings with 22 kills, seven digs and an ace while Renee Brines dished out 35 assists, six kills and seven digs. Joslyn Seeley had four kills and two blocks while Caliey Masserang had five kills, two blocks and an ace.
Mady Smith had four kills and a block while Julia Jezak added 16 digs and an ace. Zoey Feister nine digs; Angela Mo three digs; Carissa Musta a block and two digs; and Brooke Ellens two digs.
Cadillac (11-2 overall, 1-0 BNC) hosts a quad on Friday with Grand Haven, Fruitport and Essexville Garber.
• Cadillac won the JV match 12-25, 25-20, 25-21. Leading servers for the Vikings were Emma Whitaker, Sophie Whitaker and Macey McKeever.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 25-20, 25-16, 27-25. Reina McMahon, Adaline Smith and Sydney Bushor paced the Vikings defensively.
McBain 1-2 at quad
KINGSLEY — McBain went 1-2 in a non-league quad.
The Ramblers lost to Muskegon West Michigan Christian 25-20, 25-21; lost to Charlevoix 25-20, 25-14 and beat Kingsley 25-22, 26-24.
"Tonight's matches were a struggle with our mental game. It just felt like we couldn't get into a good rhythm for more than two or three points at a time," McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. "We continue to see some good things when our passing is on and we will continue to work on our decision making with of out-of-system plays.
"I thought we were able to play with these teams even though we never really got our game going."
Gabbie VerBerkmoes paced McBain with 16 kills, 11 blocks, eight digs and an ace on 23 of 25 serving while Linde VanderVluchg had 11 kills, seven blocks, 10 digs and five aces on 28 of 30 serving.
Analiese Fredin dished out 43 assists, two blocks, 12 digs and five aces on 27 of 27 serving.
McBain (4-5 overall) is scheduled to host Beal City and Houghton Lake on Sept. 10.
