CADILLAC — Cadillac had a good day on the slopes, beating Clare in a non-conference dual ski meet Thursday at Caberfae Peaks.
The Vikings won the boys' race 20-66 and the girls' race 28-44.
"It was a great night of racing and the snow conditions were excellent," Cadillac coach James Netzley said. "The girls' team had two perfect scores which was great to see but, more importantly, Emily (Mason) and Ella (Darrow) are starting to make some big improvements from the fifth and sixth seed positions.
"It was nice to Georgette (Sake) come back strong after an off day on Monday."
On the giant slalom hill, Sake took first in 17.78 seconds, Onalee Wallis second at 18.13, Avery Meyer third at 18.16, Mairyn Kinnie fourth at 18.41, Mason sixth at 19.59 and Darrow ninth at 20.77.
In slalom, Meyer took first in 48.39 seconds, Wallis second a 50.22, Sake third at 51.78, Mason fourth at 1:03.67and Kinnie sixth at 1:18.27.
Cadillac started strong on the boys' side but needed some later strong runs to secure the win.
"The boys' team started out just as good but then had a few errors in the second run of slalom," Netzley said. "We had to rely on Alex and Matt to make clean runs and score for us and they pulled through.
"The whole team has been working really hard the past two weeks. Hopefully, we will see that continue to pay off with a good result next Tuesday at our invitational."
In GS, Elliot Lavigne took first in 17.24 seconds, Kyle Conradson second at 17.54, Chris Anderson third at 17.61, Brady Koenig fourth at 17.81, Alex Macioszek 10th at 18.98 and Matt Cherry 11th at 21.39.
In slalom, Anderson took first at 54.23 seconds, Macioszek fourth at 58.04, Conradson sixth at 1:10.07 and Cherry eighth at 1:31.28.
