CADILLAC — Finally, a chance to get on the slopes.
Even if it’s fleeting.
Mother Nature has been unkind to downhill ski teams this season with more rain and moderate temperatures but that didn’t stop Cadillac from opening its season in a dual meet against Clare Thursday at Caberfae Peaks.
The Viking girls beat the Pioneers 20-65 while the boys won 30-49.
“It was great to get a race after the crazy weather we have been having,” Cadillac coach James Netzley said.
“Caberfae has done an outstanding job of getting the hill in condition to race.
“The boys and girls have been working hard since the middle of November and fortunately, we have been able to train on gates the past week to get some confidence going.”
The Cadillac girls, the defending MHSAA Division 2 state champion, scored a perfect 10 points in each race Thursday.
In giant slalom, Onalee Wallis took first in 21.24 seconds, Avery Meyer second in 21.46 seconds, Georgette Sake third in 21.97 seconds and Mairyn Kinnie fourth at 22.19.
On slalom, Wallis took first in 45.63 seconds, Meyer second at 46.16, Sake third at 47.65 and Erin Meyer fourth at 51.99.
“With a lot of new members on the girls team, it was good to get them their first high school race experience,” Netzley said.
“We have a couple of spots to fill from last year and the girls are working hard to fill them.”
On the boys’ slalom side, Brady Koenig took first in 47.89 seconds, Connor Anderson fourth at 53.57, Griffin Boolman fifth at 54.26 and Ben Anderson sixth at 59.13.
On GS, Koenig took first at 41.92, Anderson third at 42.82, Boolman fourth at 42.99 and Alex Macioszek sixth at 43.31.
“Brady is going to be looked up to lead the team this year,” Neztley said.
“He did a great job of putting down solid runs.
“Griffin has been working really hard at being consistent and that showed tonight with four clean runs. I am excited to see the progress the boys team will make this year.”
Cadillac hosts is invitational Tuesday at Caberfae Peaks — weather permitting.
