BIG RAPIDS — One step forward.
Cadillac took care of business and swept Clare 25-12, 25-12, 25-14 in an MHSAA Division 2 volleyball regional semifinal contest Tuesday at Big Rapids High School.
The win moves the Vikings (41-5 overall) into Thursday’s championship match against Escanaba at Houghton Lake High School. The Eskymos swept Kingsley on Tuesday to advance.
“It was good to get this first round of regionals under our belt,‘ Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “I thought we did a good job offensively running some different things and played well defensively.
“Now, we’ll get back in the gym to get ready for Escanaba.‘
Renee Brines paced Cadillac with 38 assists, 12 digs, four kills and two blocks while Macy Brown had 22 kills, 14 digs and three aces. Caliey Masserang had 10 kills and two blocks while Joslyn Seeley had four kills and two digs.
Julia Jezak had 13 digs; Brooke Ellens 13 digs; Angela Mo four digs and an ace; and Mady Smith two kills and a block.
