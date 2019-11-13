CADILLAC — It's time.
The match they've been thinking about for a year is now in front of them.
No more worries about thinking ahead.
Cadillac made quick work of Clare, beating the Pioneers 25-9, 25-9, 25-12 in an MHSAA Division 2 volleyball regional semifinal Tuesday at home.
The win sends the Vikings (41-9-2 overall) into a regional final against Kingsley Thursday in Gaylord. Game time is 7 p.m.
The Stags ended Cadillac's season a year ago and — needless to say — it's the rematch everyone's been waiting for.
"We're excited to be playing them," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "We're excited to get back there and play Cadillac volleyball. We didn't do that last year and so the girls have kind of had a motivation to get back to this point.
"Now, we have our opportunity."
Cadillac made sure of that opportunity by never giving Clare an opening.
The Vikings overwhelmed the Pioneers from the start with strong serving, a quick offense and good defense.
Cadillac was up 16-6 in the first set on a kill by Maggie Neiss before Clare called its second timeout at 19-6. A block by Neiss made it 21-6 and a kill by Macy Brown finished the set at 25-9.
"I was very pleased with the way played tonight," Brines said. "We came out right from the get-go and got after it. We haven't been this fast of a starting team this year but I was very pleased with that.
"Clare is an athletic team but we came out passing the ball, running our plays, hitting the spots and we just kind of took the wind out of their sails that first set. That set the tone for the rest of the match."
Cadillac repeated the fast start in the second set as a kill by Joslyn Seeley put the Vikings up 13-4. A tip to the middle by Renee Brines made it 23-8 and a Brown kill finished it.
The third set was more of the same as a Brown kill made it 20-8 and another Brines tip finished the game and the match.
"I thought our serving was strong again. That creates a lot of opportunities for us so we'll look to continue to that and our blocking has improved, too," Michelle Brines added. "Our defense played well, too.
"They did have some good attacks and we were in the right position. We were hustling and not standing around. I was really, really happy with that."
Brown paced Cadillac with 23 kills, 16 digs and a block while Renee Brines dished out 39 assists, 10 digs, seven kills and two aces. Chloe Comstock had 13 digs, six kills and three aces while Maggie Neiss had 11 kills and two blocks.
Makenna Bryant recorded 17 digs and an ace while Marne Fox had five digs. Brooke Lorenz had three digs while Seeley had two digs and two kills. Angela Mo had an ace, Mady Smith a kill and Staci Beydoun a kill and a block.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.