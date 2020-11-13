HOUGHTON LAKE — Macy Brown had a bear hug on that trophy.
She wasn't letting it go without a fight.
You can't blame the Cadillac senior for that, though.
Brown and her teammates got their hands back on one of their favorite trophies after sweeping Escanaba 25-21, 25-20, 25-17 in an MHSAA Division 2 volleyball regional final Thursday evening at Houghton Lake High School.
It's the Vikings' first regional championship since 2017 after two straight losses to Kingsley. It sends Cadillac into a state quarterfinal match Tuesday at Alma High School against Birch Run. The Panthers swept Saginaw Swan Valley Thursday, as well.
Brown eventually did relinquish control of the trophy so the team could take pictures with it and their celebration could begin.
"I don't know if you saw me at the end but I was jumping up and down and screaming because I haven't gotten that since my freshman year," Brown said. "Last year, we lost by two in the regional final and were so close. That made me want it even more this year.
"I wasn't letting anyone have it for a while."
Cadillac's loss to Kingsley in the 2018 regional finals wasn't a huge surprise as the Stags were simply the better team that year.
It was the 2019 regional final that went five sets and went down to the wire before Kingsley pulled it out that left the Vikings wanting more.
"Last year was a heartbreaker," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "I think it fueled a lot tonight and you could tell it fueled Macy. She was on fire tonight...thank God."
For the players on the floor that night in Gaylord, it hurt a lot. It hurt the girls that didn't play, too.
"We always talk before the district run starts and that's something everybody had mentioned," Brines said. "When the girls like Julia (Jezak) who didn't even play say they were so upset...they understand how painful that was and the things that this team can accomplish. That's kind of the driving force."
Escanaba swept Kingsley in the regional semifinal on Tuesday so while Cadillac couldn't exact a piece of revenge on the Stags, they were facing an entirely different issue with the Eskymos.
Escanaba plays a little different than most of the teams the Vikings face throughout the season and with just one day to prepare for that, it looked like a lot of Thursday's match was played in quicksand.
When Cadillac could run its offense, the kills were plentiful. When you combine the Vikings' struggles in the passing game and the Eskymos' penchant of digging up everything in sight, it was a tight night despite the sweep.
"Escanaba does a lot of unorthodox things that we don't see," Brines said. "They play three back and we saw a different defense and different serve-receive tonight.
"We put chairs out in practice to try and simulate that against our hitting but it's hard to do that. It was a huge adjustment for us and they covered the floor really well except for Macy getting the kills deep or when we were able to run our quicker stuff when the passing was there."
Cadillac led just 15-13 midway through the first set before stretching that to 22-16 and a Brown kill finished it at 25-21.
The Vikings led 19-15 in the second set after a kill by Joslyn Seeley and then got back-to-back blocks from Renee Brines and Mady Smith to make it 21-15. Escanaba closed back within 22-19 befor Cadillac finished the job.
Cadillac led most of the way in the third set and was up 12-7 after an ace by Angela Mo. Another ace by Caliey Masserang stretched it to 16-9 and a Masserang kill gave the Vikings match point at 24-14.
Brines credited Smith for stepping up against Escanaba's two big middles while freshman teammate Carissa Smith is out of the lineup.
"Mady played in the middle on JV and played there some last year, too, so I knew she could do it," Brines said. "Both nights, we had to adjust to someone in a different spot in each match. It's not an excuse at all because Mady has done a great job of stepping in but it's different when you're playing one way the whole season.
"It's next man up, though. That's what we're doing. To their credit, the girls did it tonight."
Brown paced the Vikings with 22 kills, 12 digs, three blocks and an ace while Renee Brines dished out 32 assists, nine digs, a block and a kill. Masserang had three kills and three blocks while Smith had three blocks and a kill.
Seeley had a kill and a block while Layke Sims added two blocks, four digs and a kill. Mo had 10 digs and an ace, Jezak eight digs and Brooke Ellens five digs.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.