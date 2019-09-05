GAYLORD — That's called taking care of business.
Gaylord hung around early with Cadillac before the Vikings turned up the gas and beat the Blue Devils 25-12, 25-16, 25-3 in a Big North Conference volleyball contest Wednesday.
"It's good to get the first Big North win under our belt," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "Gaylord did a good job on defense digging up a lot of hits.
"We needed to raise our level of intensity and once I challenged the team, they rose to the occasion."
Macy Brown paced Cadillac with 15 kills, 10 digs, three blocks, two assists and an ace while Renee Brines dished out 25 assists, eight digs, seven kills and two aces. Chloe Comstock had eight kills, seven digs and two blocks while Maggie Neiss added three blocks, three kills, three digs and an ace.
Makenna Bryant had 14 digs; Marne Fox six digs; Staci Beydoun two digs, a kill and a block; Joslyn Seeley a block; Mady Smith an ace; Angela Mo a dig; and Molly McKeever a dig.
Cadillac (10-2 overall, 1-0 BNC) is at the Grand Haven Invitational on Saturday.
• Cadillac won the JV match 25-21, 25-16, 25-23. Julia Jezak and Macey McKeever led the Vikings (9-3, 1-0) in serving.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 25-23, 25-12, 25-13. Sophie Whitaker led in serving.
Bucks sweep Comets
MCBAIN — Pine River opened Highland Conference play by sweeping Northern Michigan Christian 25-11, 25-16, 25-9 on Wednesday.
"We played solid games of volleyball tonight," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "Our aggressive serving and relentless defense helped us be successful.
"It was exciting to see the chemistry we are gaining as a team. The energy was team-wide from the bench to the floor."
Emma Whitley paced Pine River with six aces, six kills and six digs while Cayla Trowbridge added five kills and six digs. Sophie Johnson dished out 26 assists and four aces.
Pine River (2-1, 1-0) is at the Kingsley Invitational on Saturday.
