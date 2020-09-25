GAYLORD — No lingering effects.
New lineup.
All in all, it was a good night as Cadillac got back on track with a 25-11, 25-16, 25-15 win over Gaylord in a Big North Conference volleyball contest Thursday night.
"We tried out a different lineup tonight and it worked well," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "I liked our energy and our play at the net.
"It would have been easy to play sluggish after such a big match two nights ago but the team was ready to go."
Renee Brines paced the Vikings with 21 assists, four digs, three blocks, two kills and two aces while Macy Brown had 15 kills, 20 digs, three aces and two blocks. Caliey Masserang had five kills, four blocks and an ace while Layke Sims added three blocks, two digs and a kill.
Joslyn Seeley had four kills and a block; Julia Jezak 14 digs and an ace; Brooke Ellens four digs and an ace; Carissa Musta three blocks; and Mady Smith a block.
Cadillac (27-5 overall, 4-1 BNC) hosts Petoskey on Wednesday.
• Cadillac won the JV match 25-15, 25-16, 25-19. Megan Kendall led the Vikings (9-4, 4-1) in digs while Jaylyn Hamilton led the offense.
• Gaylord won the freshman match 25-24, 25-23, 25-21. Sydney Bushor led the way defensively while Ellery Schaefer was the top server.
GIRLS SWIM
Cadillac 1-1 at double-dual
LUDINGTON — Cadillac's girls swim team went 1-1 in a double-dual meet Thursday in Ludington.
The Vikings beat Fremont 89-69 and lost to the Orioles 128-53.
"We really mixed up the lineup for this meet," Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. "Many swimmers were tasked with swimming new or different events that they weren't used to.
"As has become habit for this team, they stepped up the challenge and got another win."
Brie Leesch picked up Cadillac's lone first-place finish as she won the 100-yard butterfly in 1:10.18.
Karis Bachman took second in the 200 freestyle in 2:26.54 and third in the100 freestyle in 1:05.51 while Ella Boland took second in the 100 backstroke in 1:15.42.
Cadillac's foursome of Boland, Hannah Mortenson, Leesch and Bachman took second in the 200 medley relay in 2:21.36 while Leesch, Mortenson, Boland and Bachman took third in the 200 freestyle relay in 2:02.73.
Katie Graham dropped nearly 15 seconds off her top time in the 200 individual medley while Jessie Wetherell took 4.65 seconds off her time in the 100 butterfly. Madisyn Lundquist also recorded a 1:52.16 in her first time in the 100 breaststroke.
