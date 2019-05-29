HART — Cadillac picked up a boost of confidence headed to the post-season with a pair of non-league softball wins over Hart, 4-2 and 2-1, on Tuesday.
"It was good to get out and play after a week off and the girls are playing solid defense right now," Cadillac coach Dan Dahlquist said. "I am very proud of how we played today."
Ashlyn Lundquist got the win in the opener, allowing two earned runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Lundquist had a hit; Melodee Eastman an RBI; Autumn Fosmore two hits and an RBI; Shelby Townsend two hits; Maggie Staub a hit; and Makayla Knight a hit and an RBI.
"Autumn really stepped up her play today, showing great leadership and competitiveness," Dahlquist added.
Lundquist got the win in game two, allowing one earned run on three hits and five walks while striking out five.
Fosmore belted a two-run homer for both Cadillac runs while Eastman added two hits, as well. Alana Hoffert, Townsend and Staub added a hit apiece.
Cadillac (14-14 overall) hosts Ogemaw Heights in a Division 2 district contest on Saturday.
Coyotes sweep Evart
EVART — Reed City picked up a pair of non-league wins, beating Evart 16-7 and 11-6.
Maddie Morgan got the win in the opener, allowing one earned run on three hits and two walks while striking out two.
Lily Andres paced the Coyotes with three hits while Kamryn Myers, Morgan, Veronica Lofquist, Adaline Wirick, Alaina Stein, Riley Shafer, Cassie Enos, Keegan Parrish and Mya Petersen had two hits apiece.
Morgan got the win in game two, allowing six runs on nine hits and no walks while striking out three.
Myers and Andres had three hits apiece while Wirick and Shafer had two each. Morgan, Petersen and Enos each had one.
Reed City (16-19) hosts Manistee on Thursday.
BASEBALL
Cadillac splits pair
GRAND RAPIDS — Cadillac got in some work before district play begins and they got to do it on a nice field.
The Vikings split a pair of non-conference contests with Hesperia at Cornerstone University's field. Cadillac won the opener 12-3 while the Panthers won the nightcap 10-3.
"It was nice to play on such a beautiful field," Cadillac coach Josh Lincoln said. "We were able to get everyone in and these were good games to warm up for districts."
Cale Mickelson got the win in game one, allowing three earned runs on five hits and two walks while striking out five.
At the plate, Alex Netzley had two doubles and two RBIs; Isaac Heyd a hit; Braedan Lundquist a double; Mickelson two hits; Ryan Cox a hit; Jake Roberts two hits, including a triple; and Allan Scheurer a hit.
Scheurer took the loss in game two.
Collin Johnston had a hit and two RBIs; Collin Hess a hit; Scheurer a triple; Heyd a double; and Matt Green a hit.
Cadillac hosts Ogemaw Heights in a Division 2 district contest Saturday.
Evart wins two
EVART — Evart swept non-conference foe Reed City 4-1 and 3-1.
"It's nice to get a pair of wins against those guys," Evart coach Josh Johnson said. "That's a huge non-conference rivalry for us every year."
Troy Lodholtz got the win in the opener, allowing four hits and three walks while striking out seven.
At the plate, Danny Witbeck had a hit; Billy Conklin three hits, including a triple; Justin O'Dell an RBI; Carter Pritchard two hits; Garrett Johnson a hit; and Parker Henry a hit and three RBIs.
O'Dell got the win in game two, allowing three walks while striking out four.
At the plate, Ty Sochocki had two hits; Conklin a two-run double; Garrett Johnson two hits and an RBI; and Pierce Johnson a hit.
Evart (27-6) hosts Manton to complete the Highland Conference schedule today. The Wildcats lead 2-1 in the top of the fifth inning. An Evart victory and the Wildcats share the league crown with Beal City.
Manton wins two
FRANKFORT — Manton swept past Frankfort 14-3 and 11-9 in non-league play.
"It turned out to be a nice night for some baseball and we were glad to get the opportunity to work on a few things headed into the post-season," Manton coach Josh Franklin said. "Our pitchers threw strikes and we were able to hit the ball fairly well.
"I was proud of the team effort they put forth."
Jacob Haun got the win in the opener, allowing two hits and a walk while striking out eight.
At the plate, Cole Regnerus had two hits, including two doubles, and four RBIs; Jacob Wahr two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Lane Helsel two hits and two RBIs; Trent Grover two hits; Parker Siddall two hits; Haun an RBI single; Carson Danford a hit; Collin Carter a hit; and Codie Poindexter an RBI.
Wahr got the win in game two.
At the plate, Helsel had two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Wahr two hits and two RBIs; Gavin Somers a two-run homer and an RBI single; Grover two hits and an RBI; Evart Parker two hits and an RBI; Haun an RBI single; and Carter a hit.
Manton (13-18) is at Evart today to complete a Highland Conference game.
Mesick splits pair
SUTTONS BAY — Mesick split a pair of games in non-league play with Suttons Bay. The Bulldogs won the opener 5-3 while the Norsemen won the nightcap 6-3.
Tanner Ford got the win in game one, allowing two earned runs on three hits and two walks while striking out one.
At the plate, Ford had a hit and two RBIs; Dalton Sabo two hits and two RBIs; and Connor Simmer two hits and an RBI.
Parrish took the loss in game two.
At the plate, Ford had a hit; Collin Jewett two hits; Sabo three hits; Kyle Clough a hit and an RBI; Cole Spencer two hits and an RBI; and Jakob Abraham a hit and an RBI.
