CADILLAC — Nothing is taken for granted.
We’ve all learned that the hard way over the last eight months.
Yet, with all that’s going on worldwide, there are still some things that are routine.
Cadillac made sure of that as it won its 15th straight MHSAA Division 2 volleyball district title Thursday night at home.
The Vikings swept Manistee 25-7, 25-6, 25-8 to earn the title.
The win sends Cadillac (40-5 overall) into a regional semifinal contest Tuesday at Big Rapids High School against Clare. The Pioneers beat Gladwin to win their second straight district title.
For veteran Cadillac coach Michelle Brines, these district championships are all special but maybe this one eventually stands out as it happened in a global pandemic when we weren’t sure we’d even be playing this fall.
“We’re just really lucky that we even got this season in and to have the opportunity to keep playing with all of the teams that are having COVID issues,‘ she said. “To be able to get to the district final and to get that 15th district in a row is really special.
“I don’t care what you say but every district is just as special as the one before it. You never know when you’re going to get another one so you have to really cherish it and revel in it.‘
COVID issues hit the district early in the week when Ludington and Benzie Central had to bow out with positive cases on their rosters. That gave Manistee a double-bye into Thursday’s finals yet the Chippewas were a bit overmatched against the Vikings.
Cadillac jumped out to big leads in each of the three sets and took care of business in about 45 minutes.
“We wanted to work on some things,‘ Brines said. “We worked on some offensive plays and I thought our serving was good, which it has been all year.
“We wanted to distribute the ball around, too, to get people more comfortable because we’re going to need them down the road. We wanted to take care of business, too, and we did that.‘
Macy Brown paced Cadillac with nine kills, a block, two assists, and seven aces while Renee Brines dished out 16 assists, three digs, three kills, and seven aces. Carissa Musta had five kills and two blocks while Caliey Masserang had two kills and a dig.
Joslyn Seeley had two kills while Julia Jezak added three digs and two aces. Mady Smith had a kill and three digs; Layke Sims a kill; and Brooke Ellens two digs.
