MCBAIN — That feels better.
Cadillac broke out of a funk, sweeping McBain 7-2 and 13-2 in a pair of non-conference baseball games Thursday.
The Vikings hadn't won since a sweep of Manistee on April 23.
"We played great today," Cadillac coach Josh Lincoln said. "Our whole approach, from coaching to players, was different. We have been in a bit of a funk but we had a good conversation as a team about what we need to do to change the season and the kids responded in spades.
"I am very proud of them and I think we are on the right track."
Derek Satchell got the win in game one, allowing no runs on no hits and no walks in two innings of work. Colin Hess pitched the final four innings, allowing five hits while striking out five.
At the plate, Miley Maury had two hits; Ethan Sharp a hit; Cole Jenema a double and two RBIs; Satchell a hit; Kaleb McKinley three hits, including a double, and an RBI; Collin Johnston two hits, including a double, and an RBI; Brenden McRoberts a hit ad an RBI; Keenan Suminski a hit and an RBI; and Nathan Moore two hits, including a double, and an RBI.
Kendrick Smallegan took the loss for McBain, allowing seven earned runs on 14 hits and no walks while striking out three.
Koetje led McBain with two hits while Daniel Rodenbaugh had a hit; Dereck Kamphouse a hit and an RBI; and C. Kamphouse a double and an RBI.
Logan McGee got the win in game two. He allowed no earned runs on two hits and three walks while striking out three.
At the plate, Jakin Metzger had three hits and two RBIs; Carson Raasio a double; McKinley two RBIs; Hess a hit and an RBI; Maury four hits, including a double, and three RBIs; Jenema two hits; Johnston a hit; Connor McGowan a double; Satchell a double; Suminski an RBI; and Fisher Moore three hits and an RBI.
Dereck Kamphouse led McBain with a hit and an RBI while Rodenbaugh had the other hit.
Cadillac (4-10-2 overall) hosts Petoskey on Tuesday while McBain hosts Pine River.
SOFTBALL
Cadillac wins two
MCBAIN — Cadillac put 40 runs on the board in sweeping McBain 17-0 and 23-9 in non-league play.
"The girls played some great softball today," Cadillac coach Dan Dahlquist said. "We hit five home runs and the girls handled some changes well by playing some different positions.
"I was very proud of our pitching, too, with Ashlyn (Lundquist), Brooklyn (Hoffert) and Layke (Sims)."
Lundquist got the win in the opener, allowing no runs on one hit and no walks while striking out eight.
She helped herself at the plate with a double, triple, home run and three RBIs while Stella Balcom doubled and drove in two runs. Alana Hoffert had three hits, including a double, and an RBI; Brooklyn Hoffert two hits and three RBIs; Sims two hits, including a triple, and an RBI; Molly McKeever a hit and an RBI; Mady Smith two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs; Maddy Stange two hits, including a triple; and Marisa Wilde two hits and an RBI.
Bri Platz had the lone hit for McBain.
Brooklyn Hoffert got the win in game two, allowing eight earned runs on six hits and no walks while striking out two.
At the plate, Lundquist had four hits, including a home run, and three RBIs; Balcom a hit and an RBI; Alana Hoffert two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs; Brooklyn Hoffert a hit and two RBIs; Sims an RBI; McKeever a homer and five RBIs; Stange an RBI; and Wilde two hits, including a double.
Kayda Cotter led McBain with three hits and four RBIs while Karsyn Eisenga had two hits and RBIs.
Cadillac (12-8 overall) hosts Petoskey on Tuesday.
