SCOTTVILLE — Cadillc got back on the winning track as it swept Mason County Central 7-5 and 9-7 in a pair of non-conference softball contests Thursday.
"The girls played great today," Cadillac coach Dan Dahlquist said. "They rallied as a team when Ashlyn (Lundquist) was taken out of the game when she took a ball off her knee.
"Brooklyn (Hoffert) stepped up and finished pitching the rest of the game. Things got a little sloppy in the second game when it started raining and we gave up five runs. The rain stopped and we shut them down."
Lundquist got the win in the opener, allowing two earned runs on three hits and one walk while striking out eight in four innings of work. Hoffert pitched the final three innings.
At the plate, Lundquist had two hits and two RBIs; Hoffert a hit; Emma Maury a triple; and Layke Sims a hit and an RBI.
Hoffert got the win in game two, allowing four earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out three in five innings of work. Lundquist pitched the final two innings.
At the plate, Lundquist had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs; Mady Smith a hit; Maury two hits, including a double; Sims a double, home run and three RBIs; Moll McKeever two hits; and Stella Balcom a hit and an RBI.
Cadillac (8-4 overall) hosts Alpena on Tuesday.
BASEBALL
Spartans beat Vikings
SCOTTVILLE — Cadillac dropped a 9-2 decision to Mason County Central in the opener of a non-league doubleheader and the second game was called due to rain with the Spartans leading 3-0 in the fourth inning.
"Quite simply, we played poorly," Cadillac coach Josh Lincoln said. "We were passing and flat. We struggled defensively and on the mound.
"Hopefully, we can regroup and be ready to play Tuesday. We need to find that competitive edge to continue to compete. We have a great bunch of kids but we haven't gelled yet."
Logan McGee took the loss in the opener, allowing four earned runs on six hits and a walk while striking out one in two innings of work.
At the plate, Jakin Metzger had a hit; Miles Maury two hits and an RBI; Cole Jenema a double; and Keenan Suminski a hit and an RBI.
Cadillac (2-6-2) hosts Alpena on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.