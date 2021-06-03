CADILLAC — The final tune-ups are in.
It's time for the state tournament.
Cadillac swept Mesick 7-1 and 5-4 in a pair of non-league softball games Wednesday to wrap up its regular season.
"Our emphasis was on putting the ball in play," Cadillac coach Dan Dahlquist said. "The girls rallied to put up 27 hits, too.
"We had a couple of errors in the first inning that gave Mesick scoring opportunities but after that, our defense held up and Ashlyn (Lundquist) pitched two great games with 27 strikeouts. These were great warmup games going into districts."
Lundquist got the win in the opener, allowing no earned runs on two hits and no walks while striking out 12.
At the plate, Lundquist had three hits and two RBIs; Stella Balcom a hit; Alana Hoffert a hit; Emma Maury a hit; Layke Sims a two-run double; Maddy Stange a double; and Mady Smith three hits, including a double, and an RBI.
Kelsey Quiggin took the loss for Mesick, allowing six earned runs on 11 hits and no walks while striking out four.
Harmony Harris and Quiggin had hits for the Bulldogs while Mattie Akom drove in a run.
Cadillac got a walk-off win in game two when Brooklyn Hoffert singled, went to third on a single by Emma Maury and then scored on a throwing error.
Lundquist got the win, allowing two earned runs on two hits and one walk while striking out 15.
Lundquist helped herself at the plate with three hits and an RBI. Balcom had a hit; Alana Hoffert a two-run double; Brooklyn Hoffert three hits and an RBI; Maury a hit; Sims two hits, including a double; Molly McKeever a hit; Stange two hits and Smith three hits.
Grace Quiggin took the loss for Mesick, allowing four earned runs on 17 hits and no walks while striking out one.
Maraya Buell had a hit and an RBI; Akom a hit; and Emma Blach a hit.
Cadillac (18-14 overall) faces Ogemaw Heights in a Division 2 district contest Saturday at Gladwin while Mesick (25-10) faces Bear Lake in a Division 4 district Friday at Brethren.
