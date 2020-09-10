CADILLAC — Aggressive serving and a taste of home helped Cadillac cruise to a 25-15, 25-13, 25-15 win over Alpena in a Big North Conference match on Wednesday.
The Vikings and Wildcats were tight at one point in each of the first two sets but Cadillac gave itself some breathing room at the service line.
"I was very pleased with our service game," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "When the match was tight early on, we were able to generate points from the service line and get them out of system.
"It was nice to play on the home floor, too, even with limited fans."
Macy Brown paced the Vikings with 15 kills, nine digs, four aces and a block while Renee Brines dished out 23 assists, five digs, four kills and two aces. Joslyn Seeley had four digs, two kills, an ace and a block while Carissa Musta added four blocks and two kills.
Julia Jezak had eight digs and an ace while Zoey Feister had seven digs and an ace. Caliey Masserang had three kills and an ace while Mady Smith had three digs and a kill. Brooke Ellens added a dig.
Cadillac (15-2 overall, 2-0 BNC) hosts another super quad on Saturday. Essexville Garber, Midland and Jenison are the morning teams while Lowell, Big Rapids and Mount Morris take the court in the afternoon. Match times begin at 9 a.m. and 3:15 p.m.
• Cadillac won the JV match 25-20, 25-14, 27-25. Leading servers for the Vikings were Macey McKeever, Karsyn Kastl and Megan Kendall.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 25-19, 23-25, 25-20. Top servers for the Vikings were Reina McMahon, Avery Mickelson and Emma Johnson.
SOCCER
Coyotes fall short
REED CITY — Reed City dropped a 9-1 decision to Newaygo in a CSAA Gold contest.
"We just could not get going tonight," Reed City coach Chris Maddox said. "We were outplayed in all areas of the game and that was why the score is the way it is.
"We will go back and figure it out and try to rebound moving forward."
Newaygo built a 7-0 lead before Aiden Mieras scored off a cross from Austin Woods early in the second half.
Jordon Lofquist made 20 saves in goal.
Reed City (2-3 overall, 0-1 CSAA) hosts Lakeview on Tuesday.
Bears roll to win
BENZONIA — Buckley opened Northwest Conference play with a 6-3 win over Benzie Central.
Gavin Allen and Gabe Luther paced the Bears with two goals apiece while Phillip Persia and Lapo Santilli also scored. Allen, Luther, Nick Simon and Kyle Deshasier had assists.
Deshasier made six saves in goal.
Buckley (7-0 overall, 1-0 Northwest) hosts Walkerville on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.