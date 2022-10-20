GAYLORD — Cadillac took another step toward securing at least a share of the Big North Conference volleyball title with a 25-23, 25-17, 25-18 win over Gaylord on Wednesday.
The Vikings and Traverse City Central are tied atop the league standings at 8-1 with one match remaining. The two teams split their matches this season.
Cadillac hosts Petoskey in its Big North finale next Wednesday.
“We were playing in a fired up environment with it being senior night and a loud student section,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said.
“We got off to a hot start but let the lead slip away in the first set. Late in the set, we were behind by one but mad the plays to win that all-important first set.
“After that, we settled in and played better to win in three sets.”
Carissa Musta paced Cadillac with 15 kills and five blocks while Joslyn Seeley had 12 kills, seven digs and three blocks.
Cassie Jenema dished out 34 assists, six digs and three kills while Brooke Ellens had 11 digs, two assists and an ace.
Macey McKeever had eight digs and four kills while Makenzie Johns had five kills and two digs. Reina McMahon also had two blocks and a dig.
Cadillac (20-7-3 overall) is at a quad in Whitehall today.
“We are looking forward to being home (next) Wednesday for our annual Dig Pink event, senior night and parent night, along with a chance to clinch the Big North championship.”
• Gaylord won the JV match 26-24, 25-23, 19-25.
Maddie Taylor led in serving while Taylor Pennoni led in blocks.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 25-13, 25-7, 25-9.
Top servers were Sophie Clough and Ivy McRoberts while Grace Zuback led in digs. Kaylee Tweedale and Lydia Owens led in hitting.
