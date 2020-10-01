CADILLAC — Slow start. No problems.
Cadillac took care of business, beating Petoskey 25-18, 25-13, 25-19 in a Big North Conference volleyball contest Wednesday.
“We were a little slow out of the gates,‘ Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “It was our first match after a weekend off so we were a little rusty.‘
Macy Brown paced the Vikings with 21 kills, 14 digs, an ace, and a block while Renee Brines dished out 31 assists, seven digs, five kills, two aces, and two blocks. Caliey Masserang had five kills and two aces while Joslyn Seeley added five kills and an ace.
Carissa Musta had six blocks and a kill; Brooke Ellens six digs and an ace; Layke Sims a kill and a dig; Julia Jezak seven digs; Angela Mo five digs; Zoey Feister three digs; and Mady Smith two digs.
Cadillac (28-5 overall, 5-1 BNC) is at Alpena next Wednesday.
• Cadillac won the JV match 25-23, 29-31, 25-22. Macey McKeever and Emma Whitaker paced the Vikings (10-4, 5-1) in serving while Jaylyn Hamilton led the way offensively.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 25-18, 21-25, 25-19. Berkeley Oberhaus was the top server while Makenzie Johns was the top attacker.
