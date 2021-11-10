CADILLAC — Moving on.
Again.
Cadillac took care of business, overwhelming Sault Ste. Marie 25-9, 25-15, 25-11 in an MHSAA Division 2 volleyball regional semifinal contest Tuesday at home.
The win advances the Vikings (41-11-1 overall) into a regional final match Thursday at Alma High School against the host Panthers. Alma beat Midland Bullock Creek in four sets Tuesday to move on. Match time is 7 p.m.
The Soo came into Tuesday’s regional with some solid hitters but Cadillac quickly took the Blue Devils out of their gameplan and got people moving around.
“I was very proud of the way the team played tonight,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “We were aggressive at the service line which turned into free-ball opportunities.
“We were able to run the offense and move the ball around.”
Cadillac led 17-7 in the first set after an ace by Mady Smith and went up 20-9 on a kill by Joslyn Seeley. A pair of aces by Julia Jezak made it 22-9 before a kill by Caliey Masserang finished the set.
Sault Ste. Marie kept it a little tighter in the second set but didn’t have enough as a tip by Renee Brines gave the Vikings a 24-15 lead and a block by Brines finished the second-set win for a commanding 2-0 lead.
The third set was all Cadillac as a dump down the line by Brines gave the Vikings a 13-5 lead and a kill by Seeley finished the three-set sweep.
“It feels good to be back in the Sweet 16 and we look forward to the opportunity to get to play again,” Brines added.
Renee Brines paced the Vikings with 35 assists, five digs, four blocks and two aces while Seeley had eight kills, two aces and two blocks. Jezak had 11 digs, three assists and two aces while Smith added nine digs, four kills and two aces.
Carissa Musta had 12 kills and two blocks while Masserang added seven kills and two blocks. Makenzie Johns had three kills, two digs and a block while Macey McKeever had six digs and two aces. Brooke Ellens added four digs.
