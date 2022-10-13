TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac got back on track with a 25-15, 25-15, 25-22 win over Traverse City West in a Big North Conference volleyball contest Wednesday.
Carissa Musta paced the Vikings with 14 kills — and no errors — and no blocks while Brooke Ellens had 33 digs and an ace. Cassie Jenema dished out 29 assists, eight digs, two kills, a block and an ace while Joslyn Seeley had 14 digs, 10 kills and three aces.
Makenzie Johns had 13 digs, four kills, a block and an ace while Macey McKeever had nine digs and a kill. Reina McMahon had two digs and a block while Karsyn Kastl had four digs.
Cadillac (19-7-3 overall, 7-1 Big North) is at Gaylord next Wednesday.
• TC West won the JV match 25-11, 25-12, 25-14. Taylor Pennoni led in hitting and blocks while Myrah Gray led in digs.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 25-18, 25-22, 25-18. Leading hitters were Sophie Clough and Kaylee Tweedale while Lydia Owens was the leading server. Ari Bryant and Grace Zuback led in digs.
MANISTEE — Manistee clipped Cadillac 87-84 in a girls’ swim meet.
“The meet was full of close races for every place,” Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. “Coming up three points short is disappointing, but it was one of the most competitive of the season.
“The team continues getting significant best times even though we have had a number of meets in a short period of time.”
Averee Heuker took third in the 200-yard freestyle while Ella Boland was second and Stella Balcom third in the 50 freestyle. Brie Leesch took first in the 100 butterfly and Katie Graham was third while Kenna Booher took second and Reese Holt third in the 100 freestyle.
Leesch was first in the 500 freestyle while Boland won the 100 backstroke and Andrea Jensen took second in the 100 breaststroke.
The foursome of Boland, Graham, Leesch and Balcom took first in the 200 medley relay while Booher, Jensen, Heuker and Morgan Seelye took second. Boland, Graham, Leesch and Balcom took second in the 200 freestyle relay while Seelye, Jensen, Mary-Claire Rodebaugh and Booher were third.
Seelye, Jensen, Holt and Allen took third in the 400 freestyle relay.
Cadillac is at Traverse City on Oct. 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.