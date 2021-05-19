CADILLAC — Two deficits.
Two wins, including one in 11 innings.
Cadillac swept a pair of Big North Conference softball games from Petoskey, 6-5 and 4-2, on Tuesday at Lincoln Field.
"The girls played great ball tonight," Cadillac coach Dan Dahlquist said. "They overcame being down 4-0 in the first game to win it in 11 innings.
"They second gme, we were down 2-0 and rallied to win it in the sixth with the help of a home run by Emma Maury. Ashlyn (Lundquist) pitched two great games today and I was very proud of how they pulled together as a team."
Lundquist got the win in the opener, allowing three earned runs on eight hits and two walks while striking out 12 in 11 innings of work. She also scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the 11th on an error.
At the plate, Lundquist had three hits, including a double, and an RBI; Alana Hoffert a hit; Maury two hits, including a double, and two RBIs; Layke Sims two hits and an RBI; and Mady Smith two doubles.
Lundquist got the win in game two, allowing no earned runs on four hits and two walks while striking out six.
At the plate, Lundquist had a hit; Stella Balcom a triple; Brooklyn Hoffert a hit; Maury a two-run homer; Sims a hit; and Smith a hit.
Cadillac (14-8 overall, 3-5 BNC) is at Kingsley on Thursday.
BASEBALL
Northmen sweep Vikings
CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a pair of games to Petoskey in Big North baseball play, 4-2 in eight innings and 13-2.
"We played game one extremely well," Cadillac coach Josh Lincoln said. "We hit the ball hard but right at people. We played great defense and had great pitching.
"Game two was a different story. We have work to do but we showed what we are capable of in game one."
Cole Jenema took the loss in relief in game two, allowing one earned run on five hits and no walks while striking out two.
At the plate, Keenan Suminski drove in a run; Jakin Metzger had a hit and an RBI; Ethan Sharp a hit; Colin Johnston two hits; and Fisher Moore a hit.
Jenema took the loss in game two, allowng no earned runs on two hits and a walk in 1.0 innings of work.
Suminski led the way at the plate with two hits while Miles Maury and Johnston each had one.
Cadillac (4-12-2, 0-8) hosts its tournament on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.