CADILLAC — Another quad, three more wins.
Cadillac swept Fruitport (25-16, 25-14, 25-11); Essesxville Garber (25-15, 25-18, 25-16); and Grand Haven (25-17, 29-27, 20-25) in a non-league quad it hosted Friday.
"It was a good day of competition and I was happy with the way we responded in the Grand Haven match in the first set when we got down 7-2 and turned the tables to pull out the set with a 23-10 finish," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "Then in the second set, we were down 25-24 and pulled out the tight win.
"I saw a lot of good things from our younger players. They are really starting to get it and it's exciting to watch."
Macy Brown paced Cadillac with 42 kills, 33 digs, five aces and three blocks while Renee Brines dished out 66 assists, 29 digs, 15 kills, six aces and a block. Joslyn Seeley had 13 digs, eight kills, four blocks and four aces while Caliey Masserang added 17 kills, five digs, four blocks and two aces.
Carissa Musta had seven blocks and three kills while Mady Smith had seven kill, four digs and two blocks. Julia Jezak had 38 digs and an ace while Zoey Feister had 17 digs and three aces.
Layke Sims had four digs, two kills and two blocks; Brooke Ellens 19 digs; Molly McKeever a kill and a dig; and Angela Mo three digs.
Cadillac (14-2 overall) hosts Alpena on Wednesday.
CROSS COUNTRY
RC 2nd at MP Invite
MOUNT PLEASANT — The Reed City boys and girls XC teams each took second in the Oiler Invitational on Friday.
On the boys' side, the host Oilers took first with 35 points while the Coyotes totaled 49 points and Mount Pleasant Sacred Heart had 59.
"I thought the boys ran really well today," Reed City coach Rich Saladin said. "They looked strong and fast.
"Mount Pleasant is a strong Division 1 team and we competed."
Andrew Kiaunis paced the Coyotes by taking fifth with a PR of 17:42 while Ryan Allen took sixth at 18:06. Izaiah Lentz was ninth in 18:43, Elijah Lentz 14th in 19:49 and Ty Kailing 15th in 20:10.
Mount Pleasant took first on the girls' side with 24 points while Reed City totaled 53 and Sacred Heart finished with 54 points.
"Our girls have been a little sore this week but they came ready to run today," Saladin said. "I'm really pleased with Abbie's performance. This is the third race in a row, two of which she led wire to wire, where she has been running on an island. It's difficult but she's mentally tough and did great."
Kiaunis took first in 19:50 while Nora Smoes took ninth in 22:21, Claudia Francke 11th in 23:07, Paige Lofquist 13th in 23:17 and McKenna Miller 20th in 24:19.
Reed City competes in the Leanna Wolf Geers Memorial Thursday at Mason County Central.
GIRLS SWIM
Gaylord tops Cadillac
GAYLORD — Cadillac put together its best total, scoring 65 meets in its opening swim meet Thursday at Gaylord
"Even with the loss, it's a proud day for the team," Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. "Every swimmer exceeded our expectations, especially given the challenges this year."
Brianna Leesch recorded a first and a second for the Vikings while Ella Boland had a first and a third; Karis Bachman two seconds; Kenna Booher two thirds; Karly Castle a third; and Jess Wetherell a third.
Booher, Katie Graham, Morgan Seelye and Castle took second in the 400-meter freestyle relay while Olivia Kapuscinski, Caitlyn Kearns, Ella Marine and Maddy Penney took third.
Cadillac hosts Traverse City on Thursday.
