BIG RAPIDS — Add another set of numbers to the banner.
For the 14th straight time, in fact.
Cadillac won its 14th straight Division 2 volleyball district title, beating Reed City 25-7, 25-7, 25-10 Thursday evening at Big Rapids High School.
The victory sends the Vikings (40-9-2 overall) into regional semifinal play Tuesday against Clare at home. Game time is 6 p.m.
Count Cadillac senior Chloe Comstock as one of the players happy to be champions again.
"It's so exciting," she said. "I'm glad we kept this tradition alive. We lost in regionals last year so it's nice to start a new streak, hopefully."
Veteran Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said each team is special in putting their own numbers on a championship banner that's quickly running out of room.
"I think the girls feel the pressure of that sometimes because they don't want to be the one to break the streak and that has something to do with our tentativeness and tightness at times," Brines said. "We talk at the beginning of the season and right before districts about that. Those numbers aren't the team this year so their goal is to get numbers up there."
Cadillac came out a little tight against Ludington on Wednesday but corrected that against Reed City on Thursday in the title match.
A tip by Maggie Neiss put the Vikings up 11-0 before a Macy Brown kill made it 14-0. The lead stretched to 17-0 on another kill by Neiss and it was 19-0 before Reed City got on the scoreboard.
Comstock served those first 19 points and, with a couple of aces thrown in, became the program's leader for aces in a season.
"That's huge," Brines said. "We've had a lot of good serving teams but this team, all the way around, is a very good serving team and that's exciting.
"It takes a lot of pressure off everyone else that we can get points here and there at the service line."
Reed City coach Don Patterson agreed.
"We struggled with our serve-receive and never got into a good offensive rhythm," he said. "Cadillac did a really nice job of serving and was able to stress our block.
"Defensively, I thought our kids played really hard again tonight. I was pleased with their effort and was happy to see us playing our best ball at the end of the year."
Cadillac got off to a hot start again in set two and never let the Coyotes find any momentum.
"I thought we felt the pressure (Wednesday) so I told them let's get off to a good start and we did that," Brines said. "Chloe and Brooke (Lorenz) got us off to great starts and that set the tone."
Brown paced Cadillac with 17 kills, 11 digs, two blocks and an ace while Renee Brines dished out 33 assists, 11 digs, four kills and two aces. Comstock had six aces, six digs and five kills while Neiss added 11 kills. Makenna Bryant added 14 digs and two assists while Marne Fox added four digs and two assists.
Angela Mo had three digs and two kills while Lorenz added two digs and an ace.
For Reed City, Demi Lodholtz had a kill, three digs and a block; Madalynn Brown five digs; Katelynn Holmes two kills and seven digs; Mackenzie Wein five kills, 17 digs and a block; Madelynn Morgan five digs; Alison Duddles a kill, six digs, four assists and a block; and Rylie Olds a dig and five assists.
