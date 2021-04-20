REED CITY — Cadillac used strong defense and a lot of offense to sweep Reed City 12-1 and 26-5 in a pair of non-conference softball games Monday.
"The girls played great defense today behind both pitchers," Cadillac coach Dan Dahlquist said. "Ashlyn (Lundquist) had a great night at the plate with two home runs, including a grand slam.
"The girls are doing all of the little things to be successful...great base running and advancing when the opportunity to arises."
Lundquist got the win in the opener, allowing no earned runs on two hits and two walks while striking out 11.
She helped her own cause at the plate with three hits, including a double, and three RBIs while Alana Hoffert had two hits, including a double. Brooklyn Hoffert doubled in a run while Emma Maury had a hit and an RBI.
Maddy Stange had a hit and Stella Balcom had two hits and two RBIs.
Rylie Shafer took the loss for Reed City and had a hit at the plate.
Brooklyn Hoffert got the win in game two, allowing five earned runs on five hits and a walk while striking out two.
Lundquist had four hits, including two home runs and a triple, and six RBIs to lead the way at the plate. Mady Smith had two hits and an RBI; Alana Hoffert two hits and two RBIs; Maury a double, triple and five RBIs; Layke Sims two hits, including a double, and three RBIs; Marisa Wilde a hit and an RBI; Molly McKeever a hit and two RBIs; and Balcom two hits, including a double, and two RBIs.
Shafer took the loss in game two, as well. She had two hits, including her first career home run, while Lily Andres also had two hits.
Cadillac (4-2 overall) hosts Farwell on Friday while Reed City hosts Tri County today.
BASEBALL
Vikings lose, tie in twinbill
REED CITY — Cadillac dropped an 8-2 decision to Reed City in the opener before the second game finished in a 6-6 tie.
"We saw some really good things from a number of players," Cadillac coach Josh Lincoln said. "Overall, we are improving but our defense needs to tighten up and we need to stop shooting ourselves in the foot."
Fisher Moore took the loss for the Vikings, allowing four earned runs on three hits and five walks while striking out one in 2.0 innings of work.
Logan McGee and Connor McGowan drove in runs for Cadillac.
Payton Hansen, Cutler, Morgan, Hansen and Max Hammond had hits for Reed City.
Colin Hess and Cole Jenema pitched in game two for Cadillac.
Miles Maury led the way at the plate with two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs while Kaleb McKinley also had two hits. Ethan Sharp drove in a run; Cole Jenema had a run-scoring double; McGowan a hit; Fisher Moore a hit; and Nathan Moore a hit.
Cadillac (0-2-2) hosts Manistee on Friday.
