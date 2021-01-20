CADILLAC — Cadillac swept both the boys' and girls' titles in its own ski invitational Tuesday at Caberfae Peaks.
"It was a great day for racing," Cadillac coach James Netzley said. "The course conditions couldn't be better."
Cadillac won the boys' title with 52 points while Benzie Central was second at 66 and Onekama third at 126.
On the giant slalom course, Kyle Conradson took third in 57.84 seconds, Elliot Lavigne fifth in 58.31, Chris Anderson sixth in 58.82 seconds and Brady Koenig seventh at 59.79.
In slalom, Lavigne took fourth in 51.85 seconds, Conradson sixth at 52.59, Koenig seventh at 53.16 and Anderson 14th at 56.54.
"Having all six boys finish in the top 10 in GS just shows the depth this team has," Netzley said. "Elliot and Kyle both did an excellent job setting the pace for us today with four fast runs.
"I am excited about the progress this team is making this season."
Cadillac won the girls' title with 55 points while Caledonia was second at 84 and Benzie Central third at 86.
On the slalom course, Georgette Sake took second in 54.01 seconds, Avery Meyer third at 54.28, Onalee Wallis fourth at 54.78 and Emily Mason 23rd at 1:13.23.
Wallis took first in GS at 57.13 seconds while Meyer was third at 58.76, Sake fourth at 1:00.26 and Ella Darrow 15th at 1:07.52.
"Onalee had her best day as a Viking with the two fastest runs of the day in GS and winning by a large margin," Netzley said. "For a freshman, that's pretty impressive.
"Even though the girls' team is made up of all first- and second-year skiers, they sure aren't skiing like they all are. They are skiing with a lot of confidence."
Cadillac competes in a Big North Conference race Monday at Schuss Mountain.
