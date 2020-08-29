CADILLAC — That's a good — and long — day of volleyball.
Cadillac went 6-0 in a super quad it hosted Friday.
MHSAA regulations don't allow for more than four teams at any one site this season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, meaning invitationals are out. For instance, Cadillac generally hosts two 16-team invitationals per season but that can't happen this fall.
In their place, a number of schools are doing super quads — one four-team event in the morning and another in the afternoon. Cleaning and sanitizing of all common surfaces takes place between the events.
The Vikings beat Forest Hills Northern (25-19, 25-19, 18-25); Leland 25-9, 25-22, 25-22); and Onaway (25-9, 25-10, 25-10) in the morning before beating Morley Stanwood (25-16, 25-15, 25-17); McBain (25-13, 25-19, 25-7) and Tri County (25-20, 25-8, 25-11) in the afternoon.
"I was pleased with our overall performance today. It's a long day but it provides us with a lot of opportunities to get better," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "Players are getting more comfortable in their positions and learning the system.
"Now, we get a much-needed two days off before getting back at it and getting ready for our first Big North Conference match."
Renee Brines paced Cadillac with 136 assists, 47 digs, 26 kills and 19 aces while Macy Brown recorded 117 kills, 50 digs and three blocks. Caliey Masserang had 25 kills, six blocks, five digs and two aces while Joslyn Seeley had 12 kills, eight digs, two aces and two blocks.
Mady Smith had 13 digs, 11 kills and two blocks while Julia Jezak had 65 digs and 18 aces. Zoey Feister had 30 digs and four aces while Angela Mo added 25 digs and four aces. Carissa Musta had seven blocks and three kills; Brooke Ellens 14 digs and two aces; and Molly McKeever four kills, three digs and an ace.
Cadillac (10-2 overall) opens Big North Conference play Wednesday at Petoskey.
For McBain, it was great just to play indoors.
McBain, because of the numbers of students it pulls from Osceola County, must align with Phase 4 of Gov. Whitmer's MI Safe Start Plan and that means no indoor practice as of yet.
The Ramblers have been practicing on the community's sand volleyball courts.
The Ramblers beat Tri County 25-15, 25-17, 25-23 to open before falling to Cadillac and Morley Stanwood 25-19, 25-22, 25-17.
"This was actually our first time playing on an indoor court so I was pretty excited to see how we would do," McBain coach Shawn Murphy said. "I was played with how our offense was able to roll when we were able to get out passing to our setter. We struggled a bit with our serve-receive and, at times, were a bit slow on our defensive movements.
"This was a good first match for us to gauge where we are at and see what we need to work on. I think the girls were pretty excited to get a chance to play."
Gabby VerBerkmoes paced McBain with 16 kills, six blocks, seven digs and three aces on 34 of 35 serving while Linde VanderVlucht had 18 kills, five blocks, nine digs and an ace on 19 of 20 serving.
Analiese Fredin had five kills, three blocks, 43 assists and three aces on 37 of 40 serving while Alyssa Bode added eight kills and four blocks.
McBain is at a tri in Suttons Bay on Tuesday.
SOCCER
Buckley routs Kalkaska
BUCKLEY — Buckley ran its record to 5-0 with an 8-1 win over Kalkaska in a non-league contest.
Gabe Luther paced the Bears with two goals while Conner Dunn, Gavin Allen, Jake Romzek, Garret Ensor, Kyle Kaczanowski and Luke Frasier also scored. Kaczanowski, Luther, Allen, Ensor and Romzek had assists.
Tyler Apple and Josh Barley split time in the nets with each making three saves.
Buckley is at Harbor Springs on Tuesday.
