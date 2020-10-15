CADILLAC — The stretch run has arrived.
After a little bit of a lull in the schedule, it's time to start thinking about the end of the regular season and the state tournament.
Cadillac opened that stretch by beating Traverse City Central 25-15, 25-16, 25-18 in a Big North Conference volleyball match Wednesday.
While the Vikings were a little bit rusty last week at Alpena, they largely controlled Wednesday's match against the Trojans from start to finish.
"I was very happy with how we played tonight," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines sid. "We've only had conference matches in the last three weeks and no Saturdays so you worry about being rusty.
"We were last Wednesday but we came out strong tonight."
Before Wednesday's match, Cadillac honored senior outside hitter Macy Brown for breaking the program's mark for kills in a career. Brown is at 650 to date this season and has 2,037 and counting in her prep career as a Vikings. That number surpasses the 1,609 kills compiled by Katlyn Agren.
Brown's, 2,000-plus kills also puts her in the MHSAA's top 20 for all-time career kills.
Brown finished with 16 kills and 15 digs while Renee Brines dished out 26 assists, six kills, seven digs and an ace. Caliey Masserang had four kills, three blocks, two aces and two digs while Joslyn Seeley added four kills and three digs.
Angela Mo had seven digs and five aces while Brooke Ellens had seven digs and an ace. Julia Jezak recorded 13 digs, two assists and an ace while Carissa Musta added a kill and a block.
Cadillac (30-5 overall, 7-1 Big North) hosts a quad Saturday morning with Grant, Sparta and Grandville before a huge Big North match next Wednesday at Traverse City West. The Vikings trail the Titans in the conference standings by one game.
• TC Central won the JV match 25-20, 25-18, 22-25.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 25-18, 25-18, 25-15. Top server was Aly Baker while Averee Heuker led in assists.
