CADILLAC — As early-season matches go, this was a pretty big one.
While they took care of business, they trailed in both the first and third sets, but showed perseverance in pulling out the three-set sweep.
Cadillac beat Traverse City Central 26-24, 25-16, 25-21 in a Big North Conference volleyball match Tuesday night.
The win keeps the Vikings (22-6-1 overall, 4-0 BNC) perfect atop the league standings heading toward the halfway point of the season.
"I was happy with our perseverance especially in sets one and three," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "We were down late in both sets but we held our composure and pushed through to score the win.
"We didn't want to take it to set four."
Macy Brown paced Cadillac with 20 kills, 14 digs and three aces while Renee Brines dished out 25 assists, 12 digs and three blocks. Maggie Neiss had four kills, three blocks, three digs and two aces while Chloe Comstock added 11 digs, three aces and five kills.
Makenna Bryant had 11 digs; Joslyn Seeley five digs; and Brooke Lorenz four digs.
Cadillac is at Traverse City West on Thursday.
• Cadillac won the JV match 25-23, 25-14, 25-18. Top servers for the Vikings (21-7-1, 3-1) were Gracie Tweedale, Karsyn Kastl and Emily Burt.
• Cadillac won the freshman match 25-8, 25-14, 26-24. Top server was Sophie Whitaker.
