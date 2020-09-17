TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac overcame a rough start to sweep Traverse City Central 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 in a Big North Conference volleyball contest Wednesday night.
"We started off the first set a little jittery but we were able to right the ship and grab that first which took the pressure off and set the tone for the match," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "I was happy with our response in set three when we got down 21-19 and maintained our composure to pull out the win.
"We continue to be a work in progress but are getting better every time out."
Macy Brown paced the Vikings with 24 kills, 10 digs, six blocks and four assists while Renee Brines dished out 29 assists, seven digs, five kills and two blocks. Caliey Masserang had three kills and two blocks while Brooke Ellens added two aces and a dig.
Zoey Feister had eight digs; Julia Jezak seven digs; Carissa Musta three blocks; Angela Mo three digs; Joslyn Seeley three kills; and Mady Smith two kills.
Cadillac (21-3 overall, 3-0 BNC) hosts a super quad on Saturday with matches at 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.
• Cadillac won the JV match 25-21, 13-25, 25-18. Leading servers for the Vikings (8-3, 3-0) were Macey McKeever and Sophia Witaker.
• TC Central won the freshman match 3-0. Leading the way offensively was Emma Johnson, while Avery Mickelson led in assists and Aly Baker was the top server.
SOCCER
NMC tops Roscommon
MCBAIN — Alone at the top.
Northern Michigan Christian took over the top spot in the NMSL with a 2-0 win over Roscommon.
"It was a pretty evenly played game and Roscommon in a very good team," NMC coach Dave VanHaitsma said. "Overall, I was happy with our play but there's certainly some areas to work on.
"We're stepping up and playing wll against quality teams. That's good to see."
Seth VanHaitsma scored for the Comets in the fourth minute before Jonas Lanser scored in the 58th minute off an assist from Mekhi Harris.
Blake DeZeeuw recorded nine saves in the nets.
NMC (8-1, 6-0) is at Big Rapids Crossroads on Monday.
Bucks fall short
LEROY — Pine River dropped an 8-0 decision to Ogemaw Heights in an NMSL contest.
Dalten Sible was in goal for the Bucks.
Pne River is at the Suttons Bay Invitational on Saturday.
