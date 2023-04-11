CADILLAC — That’s a good start.
After just a couple of outdoor practices to date, Cadillac got its girls tennis season off to a strong start by beating Ludington and Mount Pleasant in a non-conference tri-match Monday at home.
The Vikings beat the Orioles 5-3 and beat the Oilers 7-1.
“Today was a great kick off to the season,” Cadillac coach Erin Schaefer said. “We’ve only had a few days of outdoor practice so I was happy to see the girls this competitive out of the gate.
“Our goal is to carry this momentum into (Tuesday’s) matches at Traverse City.”
Haylee Groen lost to Ludington 6-0, 6-3 and beat Mount Pleasant 6-0, 6-1 at No. 1 singles.
Jaylyn Hamilton beat Ludington 7-6(7-5), 6-4 and beat Mount Pleasant 3-6, 6-3, 10-7 at No. 2.
Ellery Schaefer lost to Ludington 4-6, 6-0, 10-4 and beat Mount Pleasant 6-2, 6-4 at No. 3.
Sara Outman lost to Ludington 6-4, 7-5 and lost to Mount Pleasant 7-6(7-3), 6-4 at No. 4.
Madalie Dickerson and Brooke Ellens beat Ludington 6-3, 6-4 and beat Mount Pleasant 5-7, 7-6(7-4), 10-5) at No. 1 doubles.
Karsyn Kastl and Aly Baker beat Ludington 6-1, 6-2 and beat Mount Pleasant 6-1, 6-3 at No. 2.
Adri Beydoun and Averee Heuker beat Ludington 6-3, 6-4 and beat Mount Pleasant 6-2, 6-3 at No. 3.
Katie Graham and Donna Huynh beat Ludington 6-1, 6-1 and beat Mount Pleasant 4-6, 7-6(9-7) at No. 4.
Cadillac competes in the Up North Invitational today at Traverse City Central against the other Big North Conference teams.
KINGSLEY — Buckley and Kingsley played to a 1-1 in a Northwest Conference girls soccer contest Monday.
The Bears led 1-0 on a goal by Taylor Yuresko in the first half before the Stags scored a late goal to tie it.
Maddi Sladek recorded one save in goal for Buckley.
The Bears (0-0-1) host Leland on Wednesday.
