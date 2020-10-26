NORTH BRANCH — Cadillac got a nice shot of confidence, sweeping a non-league tri as the regular season winds down.
The Vikings beat Frankenmuth 25-7, 25-12, 25-12 and then beat host North Branch (ranked No. 8 in Division 2) 25-23, 17-25, 25-23, 25-12 in a tri Saturday.
"It was a good day for us with some good competition to prepare for the last Big North match and the start of the state tournament," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "We had a couple of close sets against North Branch which we finished. That's an area we've been working on."
Junior setter Renee Brines had three aces Saturday and tied the program for aces in a year at 93. She also had 56 assists, 17 digs, 12 kills and three blocks.
Macy Brown had 47 kills, 22 digs, six blocks and an ace while Caliey Masserang had six kills, five blocks, four digs and two aces. Joslyn Seeley had nine kills, three digs and two blocks while Carissa Musta had five blocks and four kills.
Layke Sims had two kills, two blocks and two digs; Angela Mo 15 digs and four aces; Mady Smith three kills, two digs and a block; Julia Jezak 29 digs; and Brooke Ellens 14 digs.
Cadillac (36-5 overall) hosts Gaylord in its Big North and regular-season finale on Wednesday.
