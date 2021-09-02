CADILLAC — One step down.
Cadillac opened defense of its Big North Conference volleyball title by sweeping Petoskey 25-19, 25-10, 25-16 in a league match Wednesday at home.
The Vikings struggled in the first set but eventually found their rhythm and were too much for the Northmen.
“It was great to play at home and have the awesome student section and fans,” Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. “I think that played into the jitters and errors in the first set.
“Once we settled down, we played much better and got the offense going. It’s always good to start Big North play with a win.”
Renee Brines paced Cadillac with 25 assists, 11 kills, nine digs and an ace while Mady Smith had six kills, six digs, three assists and a block.
Joslyn Seeley had four kills, four digs and two blocks while Carissa Musta recorded 13 kills and four blocks.
Caliey Masserang had six kills and two blocks; Julia Jezak 14 digs and nine assists; Brooke Ellens four digs and two assists; Macey McKeever five digs and an ace; and Layke Sims a kill and a block.
Cadillac (10-1 overall, 1-0 BNC) is at Alpena Wednesday.
• Cadillac won the JV match 19-25, 25-20, 25-11. Leading servers for the Vikings were Raegan Schopieray and Cassie Jenema.
• Petoskey won the freshman match 25-16, 28-26, 25-15. Kaitlynn Hale led the way defensively while Teagan Brown had good swings offensively.
KINGSLEY — Manton went 1-2 in a quad at Kingsley.
The Rangers lost to the host Stags 25-18, 25-20; beat Leland 25-21, 25-18; and lost to Charlevoix 25-18, 23-25, 15-13.
“We looked a little young and scared when we came out against Kingsley, but warmed up and played through long rallies with Leland,” Manton coach Nicole Helsel said. “We continued strong against Charlevoix in our first set, but really seemed to run out of steam. A back-to-back tri and quad was great for touches, but hard on the legs.
“We learned a lot and look forward to growing from it. Another positive of the night happened when our senior setter and four-year player Megan Moffit achieved a milestone with setting a career record number of digs.”
Adrianna Sackett had two aces, three kills and 11 digs while Ashley Bredahl had two aces, two kills, 23 assists and 13 digs. Hannah Clark had four kills and three digs while Kailey Fredette had 27 digs.
Lauren Wilder had four aces, 13 kills, three blocks and 15 digs while Leah Helsel added an ace, 13 kills and 29 digs. Moffit had three aces, 18 kills, 22 assists and 30 digs while Morgan Shepler added three aces, 10 kills and 14 digs.
Manton is at Roscommon with Pine River on Sept. 9.
HARRISON — Lake City opened its season with a 25-13, 25-19, 25-14 win over Harrison in a non-league match.
“We started out slow tonight but after a few points, we were able to settle into our game,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “I cannot credit my back row girls enough as they got to every ball tonight.”
Mackenzie Bisballe paced Lake City with nine kills and four blocks while Grace Richards had five kills, a block and six digs. Marisa Manganello had 12 assists and four digs while Kaylee Keenan served 100 percent and had nine digs.
Jessica Allen served 100 percent and had eight digs while Josie Seger had four digs. Helen Brown added three aces and seven assists.
BEAL CITY — Northern Michigan Christian dropped a thriller to Beal City 19-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-21, 18-16 in a Highland Conference match.
“It was a tough match to play and we fought for each point,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said.
Megan Bennett led the Comets offensively with 21 kills while Emma Shaarda had eight. Maggie Yount dished out 28 assists while Bennett had three blocks and Shaarda had two.
Paige Ebels and Jada VanNoord had two aces each.
