LUDINGTON — Cadillac dropped a 143-35 decision to Coastal Swim Conference rival Ludington in a dual meet on Tuesday.
"We had a great meet despite a few swimmers being out," Cadillac coach Mary Crisenbery said. "The girls dropped a lot off their times and we were glad to see many personal bests.
"We had girls competing in new events for the first time and all did well."
Karis Bachman recorded a first in the 100-meter freestyle in 1:05.15 while Stella Balcom took second in the 50 freestyle in 29.90 seconds.
Points were scored for the Vikings by Bachman, Balcom, Kenna Booher, Karly Castle, Jessie Weterhell, Tanaya Yonkman, Marisa Wilde and Madison Penney.
Cadillac hosts Manistee in a dual match Thursday at the YMCA. Start time is 7:30 p.m.
