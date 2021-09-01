CADILLAC —The Cadillac girls swim team opened the season at home Tuesday with an 88-82 win against Ogemaw Heights.
Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said opening the season with a win was a true team effort.
“The returning swimmers used their depth to add to the point total. Our new swimmers added to our point totals and team spirit. Every swimmer came away with something to be proud of,” he said.
Vikings with individual first place finishes included Katie Graham in the 100 yard breaststroke, Ella Bolland in the 100 backstroke and Brie Leesch in the 200 individual medley. The Vikings relay team earning a first place finish included Boland, Karis Bachman, Brie Leesch and Stella Balcom in the 200 medley.
Swimming to second place finishes included Bachman in the 200 freestyle and 100 freestyle, while Kenna Booher finished second in the 500 freestyle and Balcom finished second in the 50 freestyle. Relay teams with second place finishes included Boland, Brie Leesch, Bachman, and Balcom in the 200 freestyle, while Booher, Jessica Wetherell, Graham and Karly Castle took second in the 400 freestyle.
Vikings with individual third place finishes included Bolland in the 50 freestyle, Booher in the 200 freestyle, Castle in the 500 freestyle, Heuker in the 100 backstroke and Morgan Seelye in the 100 breaststroke.
Finally, relay teams with third place finishes included Wetherell, Graham, Booher and Castle in the 200 medley, while the team of Heuker, Kearns, Graham and Castle took third in the 200 freestyle. The team of Ella Marine, Kearns, Madison Penney and Seelye finished third in the 400 freestyle relay.
Leesch said Izzy Somerville also swam the 100 backstroke in her debut meet, while Marine dropped nearly 6.5 seconds off her time in the 100 freestyle.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.