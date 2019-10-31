LUDINGTON — The scoreboard didn't go the way they wanted but the effort and energy were certainly there.
Cadillac dropped a 136-37 decision to Coastal Swim Conference foe Ludington in a dual meet Wednesday.
"We only had eight girls swimming against a big team but our girls who swam (Wednesday) swam with 110%," Cadillac coach Mary Crisenbery said. "It was a great, energetic meet."
Karis Bachman won the 100-yard freestyle in 1:03.68 while Stella Balcom took third in the 50 freestyle in 29.35 seconds and fourth in the 100 butterfly.
Maddie Penney and Shay Martin recorded PRs in the 100 freestyle at 1:36.30 and 1:55.37, respectively while Karly Castle was fourth in the 500 freestyle with a personal-best time of 7:41.35.
Marisa Wilde took third in the 100 breaststroke at 1:40.03 and Kenna Booher was fourth at 1:40.24.
Cadillac next competes in the Coastal Conference meet Nov. 8-9 in Manistee.
