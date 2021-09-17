GAYLORD — The Cadillac swim team came up short against Gaylord Thursday, 92.5-72.5, but Vikings coach Scott Leesch was still proud of their effort.
Leesch said Thursday's meet was used as a challenge for the team, where most of his athletes swam in events that they normally don't.
"Although nerves were high, everyone excelled. I hope they walked away proud, I know I did," he said.
Brianna Leesch earned a first place finish in the 100 yard fly, while the 200 freestyle relay team of Brianna Leesch, Ella Boland, Karis Bachman and Stella Balcolm also earned a first place finish. Vikings earning second place finishes included Balcolm in the 50 yard freestyle, Boland in the 200 individual medley, Katie Graham in the 100 breaststroke and Jessie Wetherell in the 100 fly and 500 freestyle.
Relay teams earning second place finishes included the 200 yard medley team of Boland, Bachman, Brianna Leesch and Balcolm and the 400 freestyle team of Kenna Booher, Piper Bohannon-Short, and Wetherell.
Vikings earning third place finishes included Bachman in the 200 yard individual medley, Brianna Leesch in the 100 backstroke and Morgan Seelye in the 200 freestyle. Relay teams earning third place finishes included Wetherell, Averee Heuker, Graham and Karly Castle in the 200 yard freestyle and the team of Seelye, Madison Penney, Ella Marine and Graham in the 400 freestyle.
Coach Leesch said notable personal bests included Heuker who took nearly 22 seconds off her 100 yard breaststroke time and Marine who took more than 4.6 second off her 100 breaststroke time.
Cadillac travels to Saginaw Heritage, Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.