GAYLORD — Cadillac competed in a non-league swim tri against Traverse City and Gaylord on Thursday.
Karis Bachman took third in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:25.93 and was fifth in the 100 freestyle at 1:04.41.
Stella Balcom was fourth in the 100 butterfly at 1:19.58 while Marisa Wilde took sixth in the 100 freestyle at 1:17.55. Kenna Booher took sixth in the 100 breaststroke at 1:36.87 and Jessie Wetherell took sixth in the 100 backstroke at 1:35.97.
Hannah Mortenson, Wilde, Booher and Balcom took fourth in the 200 medley relay while Balcom, Castle, Wetherell and Bachman took fourth in the 400 freestyle relay.
The Vikings compete in a dual meet next Thursday at Ludington.
