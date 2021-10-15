CADILLAC — They sent their seniors out in style.
Cadillac beat Fremont 109-50 in a girls’ swim meet Thursday, their final home meet of the season at the Cadillac Area YMCA.
“The seniors shined extremely bright with each claiming at least one personal best,” Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. “It was already difficult to see this great group go, then they pull off these time. That makes it even harder for me to see them move on.
“Congratulations to our seniors Karly Castle, Ella Marine, Karis Bachman, Jessie Wetherell and Caitlyn Kearns.”
Ella Boland took first in the 200-yard freestyle in 2:24.83 while Castle was third in 2:43.35. Brie Leesch took first in the 200 individual medley in 2:38.88 and Kenna Booher took second in 3:03.68.
Stella Balcom took first in the 50 freestyle in 27.90 seconds while Bachman was second at 28.60. Leesch took first in the 100 butterfly in 1:09.87 while Wetherell was second at 1:24.19.
Bachman took first in the 100 freestyle in 1:01.93 while Averee Heuker was third at 1:12.21. Morgan Seelye took second in the 500 freestyle in 7:41.84 while Maddy Penney took third at 8:53.00.
Boland took first in the 100 backstroke in 1:11.10 while Balcom was second at 1:17.34 and Booher was third at 1:23.97. Katie Graham also took second in the 100 breaststroke in 1:31.58.
The foursome of Boland, Bachman, Leesch and Balcom took first in the 200 medley relay while Piper Bohannon, Marine, Castle and Booher were second.
Leesch, Boland, Bachman and Balcom took first in the 200 freestyle relay while Graham, Marine, Castle and Booher were second. Castle, Kearns, Marine and Wetherell took second in the 400 freestyle relay.
Cadillac competes in the Up North Invitational Saturday at Manistee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.