CADILLAC — The first home meet brought out a nice performance.
Cadillac beat Manistee 84-75 in a girls’ swim meet Thursday at the Cadillac Area YMCA.
“It was a great home opener against a very strong group of Manistee swimmers,” Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. “The team continues to get stronger every week.
“This team’s drive to improve and the support they provide each other really shined through today.”
Senior Stella Balcom took first in the 50-yard freestyle and second in the 100 freestyle while Ella Boland took second in the 50 freestyle and first in the 100 backstroke.
Averee Heuker took second in the 200 individual medley and third in the 500 freestyle while Lea Mahr took fourth in the 100 backstroke.
Brie Leesch took first in the 100 butterfly and second in the 200 freestyle while Morgan Seelye took second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 100 freestyle.
Alissa Tomaski took third in the 200 IM and third in the 100 breaststroke.
The 200 medley relay of Boland, Andrea Jensen, Leesch, Balcom took first while Peter Bohanon, Tomaski, Kenna Booher and Heuker took third.
Booher, Mary-Claire Rodebaugh, Mahr and Seelye took second in the 200 freestyle relay.
Leesch, Boland, Heuker and Balcom took first in the 400 freestyle relay while Jordan Sprik, Natalie Eppard, Madison Penney and Seelye took third.
Cadillac is at the Ogemaw Heights Invitational on Saturday.
BEAL CITY — McBain got a look at some its league competition as it swept Beal City and Manton in a non-league tri Thursday at Beal City.
The Ramblers beat the Rangers 25-15, 25-22 and beat the Aggies 25-12, 25-14.
“Overall, this was a good night for us to see some of our conference matchups,” McBain coach Shawn Murphy said.
“I thought we came out with good intensity and delivered our offense really well in that first set against Manton.
“We let a few too many mistakes haunt us in the second set but were able to recover enough to finish the win. We definitely can’t afford to do that too many times.”
Linde VanderVlucht paced McBain with 12 kills, three blocks, 13 digs and 100 percent serving while Gwyneth VerBerkmoes had 13 kills, two blocks, an ace and 15 digs.
Analiese Fredin dished out 37 assists, four kills, nine digs and three aces on 95 percent serving.
McBain (15-2 overall) is at a quad in Cadillac on Monday with the Vikings, Traverse City St. Francis and Fremont.
Manton also beat Beal City 25-17, 22-25, 15-7.
“After a strong and busy start to our season, we had almost the last two weeks without a match,” Manton coach Nicki Helsel said. “This left us starting a little flat. Beal made our offense work to find holes which was great for our hitters to work with early in the season.
“We made a lot of unforced errors with missed serves and hitting but were able to recover and put away our first match. Our plan against McBain was to be aggressive. I think we handled the pace of the game well and it was nice to test our defense against their strong offense.”
Adriana Sackett had five kills and 24 digs; Ashley Bredahl three aces, 36 assists and 10 digs; Emma Ruppert seven digs; Genevieve Alexander a kill and 14 digs; Lauren Wilder nine kills, an ace, 17 digs and a block; Leah Helsel 15 kills, three aces, 18 digs and a block; Makayla Gowell two digs; and Morgan Shepler 11 kills, two aces and 12 digs.
Manton (14-3-3 overall) hosts a tournament Saturday.
• Manton’s JV beat Beal City 25-12, 25-13 and beat McBain 13-25, 25-18, 16-14.
LAKE CITY — Lake City gave its fans something to cheer about as it swept Pine River 25-10, 25-16 and Houghton Lake 25-13, 25-12.
“It was the first time in our gym this season and showed our fans that we were ready to compete. It’s always fun to have students there cheering us on and we thrived off their energy,” Lake City coach Amber Besko said. “The girls came out swinging hard and working on creating a fast offense.
“All 17 girls we have got in and showed how deep of a team we have. I am so pleased with how we played.”
Alie Bisballe led the way with 15 kills and five blocks while Kasey Keenan had three kills. Mackenzie Bisballe had 14 kills, two blocks and 19 assists while Emily Urie had two kills.
Hannah Vasicek had two kills and a block; Hailey Hamel two digs; Kaylee Keenan four digs and two aces; Helen Brown 10 assists; Haylee Parniske six kills and three digs; Hannah Hern a kill and two digs; Jenna Harris a dig and an assist; Zoe Butkovich three kills; Caleigh Schneider and Kaitlin Kendall a kill each; Kylie Hunt and Leah Linderman a dig each; and Isabelle Whitcomb 100 percent serving.
Houghton Lake also beat Pine River 25-20, 25-20.
“Our focus in practice has been serve-receive and I feel we definitely improved in that area,” Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. “We struggled with being aggressive offensively.
“We served aggressive but had trouble getting a run of serves.”
Pine River hosts Northern Michigan Christian on Tuesday.
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian scored a pair of wins, beating Evart 25-7, 25-18 and Roscommon 25-19, 25-11.
“We played some really good games tonight and kept up our pace and energy,” NMC coach Anna Veldink said.
“We were able to try new things while maintaining our level of play.”
Aria Cucinella and Kate Shaarda each had seven aces while Shaarda dished out 19 assists. Alaina Rozeveld had seven digs and Paige Ebels had six while Ebels had 11 kills and Mabel Yount added five.
Emma Tossey had two blocks and Jada VanNoord one.
NMC (14-2 overall) is at Pine River on Tuesday.
BIG RAPIDS — Mesick scored a 25-15, 25-23, 25-6 win over Big Rapids Crossroads in a West Michigan D League contest.
“We started out slow and had a few communication errors in the second set,” Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said.
“We worked through those issues well and came back strong in the third set.”
Kelsey Quiggin had seven aces, six kills and six digs; Maddy Spoor seven aces and two assists; Emma Shermak three aces and nine digs; Kylie Sexton a block, three aces and a kill; Celeste Hallett 10 assists and two digs; and Rebecca McCree four kills.
