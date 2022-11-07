MANISTEE — That's a solid finish.
Cadillac had a good two-day performance and took third overall in the Coastal Conference Championships in Manistee.
The Traverse City Tritons — a co-op team between TC Central and TC West — took first for the second straight year while Manistee was second and Cadillac third.
"The team's hard work and dedication throughout the season was on display both Friday and Saturday," Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. "Over half of our girls same their personal bests. It's hard to believe that just about half of the team this year are first-year swimmers.
"To take third, we needed our returning swimmers to step up their game and the new swimmers to contribute as well. The returning swimmers posted 219 points while the new swimmers added 44 points to secure our place. This caps off an amazing year and for a rebuilding year, it sure didn't feel that way."
Ella Boland took second in the 100-yard backstroke while Brie Leesch took third in the 100 butterfly.
The foursome of Boland, Katie Graham, Leesch and Stella Balcom took third in the 200 medley relay while Leesch, Boland, Kenna Booher and Balcom took third in the 200 freestyle relay.
Leesch thanked his seniors who contributed 146 points Saturday.
"Brie, Stella, Katie, Kenna, Jazmin, Andrea, Madi and Lea combined for a total of 146 points as an exclamation point to their high school swimming journey," he said.
Leesch will wrap up her prep carer at the Division 3 State Finals, Nov. 18-19, in Holland.
