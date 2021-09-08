MANISTEE — Cadillac picked up its second win, beating Manistee 101-60 in a girls’ swim meet Tuesday.
“Once again, this team worked together to score another win,” Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. “Hard work, depth and perseverance paid off for the team and individual winners.”
Karis Bachman took third in the 100-yard freestyle while Stella Balcom was first in the 50 freestyle and second in the 100 butterfly.
Ella Boland was second in the 50 freestyle and first in the 100 backstroke while Kenna Booher was third in the 200 Individual Medley and second in the 500 freestyle.
Karly Castle was second in the 200 freestyle and third in the 500 freestyle while Katie Graham was second in the 200 IM and third in the 100 breaststroke.
Averee Heuker was second in the 100 breaststroke while Brianna Leesch took first in the 200 IM and first in the 100 butterfly.
Ella Marine took third in the 200 freestyle while Maddy Penney took third in the 100 backstroke.
Jessie Wetherell took second in the 100 backstroke.
Boland, Bachman, Leesch and Balcom took first in the 200 medley relay while Wetherell, Graham, Booher and Castle took third.
Balcom, Leesch, Bachman and Boland took second in the 200 freestyle relay while Morgan Seeley, Heuker, Caitlyn Kearns and Marine took third.
Graham, Wetherell, Booher and Castle took second in the 400 relay while Heuker, Penney, Seeley and Marine were third.
Piper Bohannon swam the 50 freestyle and 100 backstroke in her debut meet while Kearns improved her 200 freestyle by 24 seconds.
Cadillac competes at the Ogemaw Heights Invitational on Saturday before hosting Fremont on Sept. 14.
