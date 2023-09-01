PETOSKEY — Moving on up.
Cadillac put together a good day and took second in the Big North Conference portion of the Petoskey Invitational Thursday at the Bay View Country Club.
“I am so proud of the team,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. “We were one shot out of second in the last Big North match and we wanted to overcome that. Today, we did.
“Onalee (Wallis) and Grace (Drabik) stayed in the 80s again and Sam (VanBrocklin) improved by 12 strokes. We are all seeing the rewards of hard work.”
Traverse City Central won the event with a 362 while TC St. Francis was second at 375, Cheboygan third at 376 and the Vikings fourth overall at 378.
Onalee Wallis paced Cadillac with an 88 (fifth overall) while Grace Drabik shot an 89 (sixth overall), Samantha VanBrocklin 94 and Lillian Shankland a 107.
Cadillac’s JV shot a 462.
Clara Brown led the way with a 108 while Franky Baker shot a 115, Maddie Smith 121 and Grace Munch 121.
Cadillac is off until the Lady Tullymore Invitational on Sept. 18.
SUTTONS BAY — Cadillac dropped a 2-0 decision to Suttons Bay in a non-league soccer contest.
Viking coach Paul King commended the play of Admasu Mitchell, Ryan Lincoln and Reed King.
Cadillac is at Manistee on Tuesday.
