Cadillac takes 5th in golf regional; more prep sports

LOWELL — A few shots a player makes all the difference.
Even when you’re playing your best.
Cadillac did just that and took fifth in an MHSAA Division 2 girls golf regional Tuesday at Arrowhead Golf Course in Lowell.
Lowell won the event with a 360 while Coopersville was second at 360 on the tiebreaker and Forest Hills Northern third at 361. The Vikings shot a program-best 384.
“We played our best in the biggest of the year,” Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said.
“We are so proud of how they competed today and we have a lot to build on for next year.
“We were in the mix all day until the end. It just comes down to a few shots a player and today I think they realized how close they are.”
Sophomore Grace Drabik had a strong day, leading Cadillac with an 89, just three shots off qualifying the D2 State Finals as an individual.
“Grace really played amazing today,” Bailey added. “This was a great learning experience for her and the team.”
Onalee Wallis shot a 94, Avery Meyer 100, Madalie Dickerson 101 and Ellery Schaefer 124.
Cadillac wraps up its season Monday in the Big North Conference finals at the Traverse City Country Club.
MOUNT PLEASANT — Cadillac dropped a 94-76 decision to Mount Pleasant in a girls’ swim meet.
“Tonight was the night for our newer swimmers to shine and they certainly did,” Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. “First-year swimmers combined for 11 personal bests and new events swum.
“These are the future leaders of the team and they are ready to handle the challenge.”
Brie Leesch took first in the 100-yard individual medley and first in the 100 butterfly while Ella Boland took first in the 100 freestyle and first in the 100 backstroke.
Morgan Seelye took second in the 500 freestyle while Kenna Booher was third in the 200 IM.
Katie Graham took third in the 100 breaststroke and Madi Penny third in the 500 freestyle.
Boland, Graham, Leesch and Booher took first in the 200 medley relay while the same foursome took first in the 200 freestyle relay. Averee Heuker, Jordan Sprik, Reese Holt and Booher were second in the 400 freestyle relay.
Cadillac hosts Ludington on Thursday.
LAKEVIEW — Reed City’s boys took first and the girls fifth in the second CSAA jamboree Tuesday at Lakeview.
The Coyotes totaled 56 points for first on the boys’ side while Central Montcalm was second at 71 and Big Rapids third at 74.
Ryan Allen took fifth in 17:04, Anthony Kiaunis sixth in 17:08, August Rohde seventh in 17:11, Ty Kailing 12th in 17:55 and Aaron Allen 26th in 19:19.
“The boys are really running well,” Reed City coach Rich Saladin said.
“Ryan was our leader today, Anthony was tops Saturday and Gus two meets ago. They really push each other and the whole team is benefiting.”
Central Montcalm took first on the girls’ side with 52 points while Kent City was second at 69, Chippewa Hills third at 75 and Reed City fifth at 143.
Nora Smoes took ninth in 21:28, Clara Smoes 11th in 22:02, Carly Carlson 23rd in 23:37, Makayla Watkins 48th in 25:41 and Sahara Davis 54th in 26:31.
“Nora and Clara set the standard for us,” Saladin said.
“I am really happy for Carly who pushed hard today.”
CADILLAC — Cadillac dropped a 3-0 decision to Petoskey in a Big North Conference contest.
“We just played one of the top teams in the Big North and held them to three goals,” Cadillac coach Paul King said. “I could not be more proud of our team.
“Ehan Romey came up with a number of big saves. Reed King and Jack Lucas controlled the center of our defense and our strikers put pressure on their goalie.”
Cadillac is at Alpena on Thursday.
• Petoskey won the JV game 4-0.
PENTWATER — Heritage Christian dropped a 6-2 decision to Pentwater.
“We were wrapped up in Pentwater’s game in the first half, simply reacting and not playing our game,” Heritage Christian coach Tom Stagg said.
“In the second half, we played better, controlling the ball and attacking their goal with confidence.”
Sebastian Vrieze got the Patriots on the board in the second half off an assist from Seth Wanner before Wanner scored on a penalty kick.
Peyton Nickel made four saves in goal for Heritage Christian.
The Patriots (4-5-1 overall) are at Harbor Light Christian on Friday.
BIG RAPIDS — Pine River scored a 7-1 win over Big Rapids Crossroads in a Northern Michigan Soccer League contest.
Nathan Marks and Bernardo Antunes each scored twice for the Bucks while Jordan Nelson, Anna Mitchell and Kate Mitchell eac scored one.
Pine River hosts Kalkaska today.
The Cadillac JV boys tennis team wrapped its season by winning the Big North Conference tournament on Tuesday.
Trayer Langworthy went 0-3 at No. 1 singles as he lost to Traverse City Central 6-2, 6-1; lost to Petoskey 7-5, 6-0; and lost to TC West 6-0, 6-1.
Connor Hill won the title at No. 2. He head West 6-0, 6-0; beat Central 6-4, 6-2; and beat Petoskey 6-0, 6-1.
Mason Freeman took first at No. 3. He beat Petoskey 6-0, 6-0; beat Central 6-2, 7-5; and beat West 6-4, 6-3.
Nick Brandsma took first at No. 4. He beat Central 6-4, 6-0; beat Petoskey 6-2, 6-2; and beat West 6-1, 6-0.
Dino Santangelo and Kyle Ross were flight champs at No. 1 doubles. They beat Petoskey 6-1, 6-4; beat Central 6-2, 6-4; and beat West 6-3, 6-1.
Andrew Kornacki and Kaleb Kastl, at No. 2, beat West 6-3, 7-5; lost to Central 6-3, 7-5; and beat Petoskey 6-1, 6-2.
Thomas Rahilly and Cade James were flight champs at No. 3. They beat Central 6-0, 6-2; beat West 6-2, 6-0; and beat Petoskey 6-1, 6-0.
Matthew Mason and Devin Garner went 1-2 at No. 4. They lost to West 6-1, 6-2; beat Petoskey 6-2, 6-2; and lost to Central 6-4, 4-6, 10-7.
