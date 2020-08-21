THOMPSONVILLE — A year of experience makes a world of difference.
This time last August, Cadillac's girls golf team was just getting its collective feet wet a first-year program.
Fast-forward 12 months and the Vikings posted some nice scores to open the 2020 season.
Cadillac took seventh in the season-opening Lober Classic Wednesday and Thursday at Crystal Mountain Resort.
Powerhouse Traverse City West won the event with a 675 while Flint Powers shot a 677 and Fenton a 702. The Vikings came in at 769.
"What a difference a year makes," Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey said. "A few of the girls played summer golf in the TCJGA and it has paid off.
"Our goal last year was to break 400 when we started in the 500s and to start the year this year with a 381 and a 388 is fantastic. We are just continuing to work very hard. They are a very accomplished group in all sports and they bring that competitiveness to golf, as well. They all know they compete now and it is a driving force. I am very excited to see where this year takes us."
Senior Madi Drabik paced Cadillac as she carded a two-day total of 169, good for a sixth-place tie as an individual.
"Madi played fantastic golf for the two days," Bailey said. "Those scores are 20 shots less than last year and she's playing with confidence due to the summer play."
Molly Anderson shot a 192, Chesni Birgy a 197, Baily Little 211, Livi Meyer 218 and Emma McTaggart a 224.
Cadillac competes in the Grayling Invitational on Monday.
