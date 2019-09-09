GRAND HAVEN — Slow start, much better finish.
Cadillac went 4-2 in the Grand Haven Volleyball Invitational Saturday against some strong competition.
The Vikings opened with a 25-19, 26-24 loss to Montague before beating Grand Rapids Kenowa Hills 25-17, 25-10 and losing to Grand Haven 22-25, 25-20, 16-14 in pool play.
They beat Kenowa Hills 25-14, 25-15 in the Silver Division quarterfinals before beating Fruitport 25-10, 25-14 and Zeeland West 25-12, 25-23 in the finals.
"We got off on the wrong foot during the first match of the day but we were able to rebound and play better as the day went on," Cadillac coach Michelle Brines said. "We continue to work on finishing sets. We lost sets because we couldn't finish and get the last point that we needed.
"We played well against Grand Haven (ranked No. 6 in Division 1) and almost pulled off an upset. We keep getting better every time out."
Macy Brown paced the Vikings with 90 kills, 35 digs, eight blocks and seven aces while Chloe Comstock had 51 digs, 27 kills, nine aces and three blocks. Renee Brines dished out 125 assists, 32 digs and 16 kills while Maggie Neiss had 14 kills, 17 digs, six blocks and two kills.
Staci Beydoun had six blocks, four kills and four blocks while Joslyn Seeley added three kills, three blocks and three digs. Makenna Bryant recorded 54 digs while Brooke Lorenz added 25 digs and Marne Fox had three digs.
Cadillac (14-4 overall) hosts Petoskey on Wednesday.
Bucks 3-2 at invite
KINGSLEY — Pine River went 3-2 in the Kingsley Invitational, falling in the semifinals.
The Bucks beat Central Lake 25-25, 25-12; lost to Kingsley 25-12, 25-11; and beat Kalkaska 25-7, 25-20 in pool play.
They beat Hart 25-22, 25-16 in the quarterfinals before falling to Houghton Lake 19-25, 25-17, 15-13 in the semifinals.
"For only our third time playing this season, I thought played pretty well," Pine River coach Jana Dennis said. "We had a played a fairly consistent game throughout pool play and our energy was good, as well.
"After sitting for quite a while before bracket play, we came out sluggish and just had trouble reaching the level of intensity needed. It was nice to get a glimpse of the potential this team has."
Emma Whitley paced Pine River with 46 kills, 22 digs and seven aces while Parker Moores had 12 kills, 16 digs and five aces. Sophie Johnson dished out 59 assists while Cayla Trowbridge added 17 digs and seven kills. Avery Sumpter also had 12 digs and nine aces.
Pine River (5-3) hosts Manton and Roscommon Tuesday.
