BIG RAPIDS — The first time they stepped on this course, they shot a 501.
This time around, the nearly qualified for the state finals.
In between, they made some pretty special progress for a first-year program.
Cadillac took fourth in an MHSAA Division 3 girls golf regional Wednesday a Katke Golf Course, shooting a 406 as a team.
The host Cardinals took first with a 331 while Whitehall was second at 318 and Coopersville was third at 391. The top three teams qualify for the D3 State Finals, to be held Oct. 18-19 at The Meadows in Allendale.
Despite nearly missing a spot in the state finals, Cadillac coach Brandon Bailey was quite proud of a team that made a lot of progress from mid-August to early October.
"Being a first-year program and nearly making the state finals is quite the achievement," he said. "This was our best score yet.
"I am so proud of the effort these girls put into this year. We are looking forward to a bright future with these girls and they've improved so much in a few short months."
Junior Madi Drabik paced Cadillac with a 97 while junior Molly Anderson shot a 98, junior Chesni Birgy a 105, senior Alyvia Peedle 106 and junior Livi Meyer a 110.
Cadillac wraps up its season Monday at the Big North Conference Finals in Traverse City.
