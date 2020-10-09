CADILLAC — That's a bit better.
Stung by a loss to Alpena on Tuesday, Cadillac responded with a much better effort and tied Traverse City Central 1-1 in a Big North Conference soccer contest Thursday at the CASA fields.
"Tonight was much better and a different team performance out of us than on Tuesday," Cadillac coach Ian Wolf said. "We went into the game with a plan and executed it well.
"I am proud of the way the players battled back after giving up their goal. They didn't drop their heads and kept fighting until the end."
Brady McLaurin scored the Vikings' goal off an assist from Ben Kohler with 18 minutes left in the first half. The Trojans tied it three minutes into the second half.
Elliot Lavigne recorded 18 saves in the nets.
Cadillac wraps up the regular season Monday at Gaylord.
• Cadillac and TC Central played to a 2-2 tie in the JV game.
VOLLEYBALL
Trojans sweep Hornets
LAKE CITY — Lake City swept a non-league match with Harrison, winning 25-19, 25-18, 25-13.
"The girls played hard and worked as a team," Lake City coach Bridgid Ardis said. "They moved and covered the floor well. Tonight, they put together a good offense and our defense stepped up the way we needed it to."
Emma Baron dished out 19 assists, a kill, two blocks and three aces while Morgan Rogers had five digs and served 100 percent. Olivia Bellows had eight kills and five aces while Chloe Bisballe had four kills, four digs and served 100 percent.
MacKenzie Bisballe had four kills and a block; Nicole Adams a kill and a dig; Haylee Parniske three kills and two blocks; Kaylee Keenan two digs, two aces and 100 percent serving; and Marissa Manganello two kills, an assist and two digs.
Lake City hosts McBain on Tuesday.
NMC falls short
MCBAIN — Northern Michigan Christian dropped a 25-23, 25-19, 15-25, 25-17 decision to Benzie Central in a non-league match.
"We couldn't keep consistent serving but it was fun watching the girls play their hearts out on the court," NMC coach Anna Veldink said.
Alaina Rozeveld recorded 20 digs while Maggie Yount dished out 17 assists. Megan Bennett had four blocks and Paige Ebels eight kills.
NMC hosts Houghton Lake on Tuesday in its Dig Pink event.
Mesick scores win
MESICK — Mesick remained unbeaten in West Michigan D play with a 25-14, 25-13, 25-7 win over Pentwater.
"Pentwater is a well-coached team and has very well-place tips," Mesick coach Stacy Quiggin said. "We had to adjust our defense to cover the floor differently than we normally do but we once we adjusted to that, we played with our usual confidence."
Trinity Harris had two kills and six digs; Kelsey Quiggin two aces, six kills and 12 digs; Lexy Abraham three aces, nine assists and two kills; Grace Quiggin two aces and nine kills; Grace Hawk three aces, six assists, a kill and three digs; Maggie Shermak three digs; Kaylee O'Neill 10 digs; Harmony Harris five assists; Kaylee Carson two aces, two kills and three digs; Shannyn Spencer three kills and an assist; Maranda Keillor an ace; and Emma Shermak three aces and a kill.
Mesick is at Big Rapids Crossroads on Tuesday.
GIRLS SWIM
MANISTEE — Manistee beat Cadillac 103-64 in a dual meet Thursday.
"The team is going into the tail end of the season showing strong improvement," Cadillac coach Scott Leesch said. "Eight swimmers combined to swim 12 personal-best times.
"The swimmers have had an incredible year so far, and are working hard to finish the season strong."
Brie Leesch took first in the 200-yard individual medley in 2:45.06 while Stella Balcom took second in the 50 freestyle in 28.34 seconds and Karis Bachman was third in 29.84 seconds.
Leesch took second in the 100 butterfly in 1:11.61 and Bachman third in the 100 freestyle in 1:04.30. Karly Castle took third in the 500 freestyle in 7:50.45 while Ella Boland was third in the 100 backstroke in 1:15.14.
The foursome of Boland, Bachman, Leesch and Stella Balcom took second in the 200 medley relay in 2:12.18 while the same team took third in the 200 freestyle relay in 1:57.54.
The foursome of Ella Marine, Katie Graham, Morgan Seelye and Castle took first in the 400 freestyle relay in 5:13.05.
