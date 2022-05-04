TRAVERSE CITY — Cadillac and Traverse City Central played to a 2-2 tie in a Big North Conference girls’ soccer contest Tuesday.
The Vikings carried the play early but it was the Trojans who scored first and led 1-0 at halftime.
Cadillac got on the board two minutes into the second half on a goal by Karis Bachman off a free kick by Jenna Stahlecker.
Central went up 2-1 in the 57th minute before Lydia Schamanek tied it back up with just two minutes left in the contest.
“We definitely had our chances this game but just couldn’t finish it off,” Cadillac coach Joy Weitzel said. “Despite that, we continued to work hard and not give up even when we were down.
“The Big North is a strong, unpredictable conference so we have to keep going into every game with a relentless mindset. This game challenged us and I hope that we can grow and learn from it.”
Cadillac recorded 12 shots on goal.
The Vikings host Gaylord on Thursday.
• TC Central won the JV game 2-0.
REMUS — Reed City split a pair of CSAA Gold softball games with Chippewa Hills on Monday.
The Warriors won the opener 15-5 before the Coyotes won game two 13-8.
Hayden Cutler paced Reed City in the opener with three hits and two RBIs while Kaylin Goodman had two hits.
Rylie Shafer had a hit and two RBIs; Paityn Enos a hit; Kenzie Shoemaker a hit; and Kyleigh Weck a hit.
Shafer had four hits, including a double, and two RBIs in game two to lead the way. Isabell Guy and Shoemaker each had two hits and an RBI while Enos and Hannah Stellini had a hit and an RBI each. Weck also had a hit.
Reed City (10-6 overall) hosts Kalkaska today.
